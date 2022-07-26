ORLAND — There was a shark sighting on the streets of Orland on Tuesday.
A 6-foot shark led the Joyce Public Library parade concluding the Joyce Public Library Summer Reading Program themed “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The shark and the children with fins attached to their backs "swam" from the library to their ice cream treats at the Sweet Summers ice cream shop.
There were eight children who showed up for the parade, although there were 13 who started the program eight weeks ago, said librarian Jane Harris.
“We started out with 13, but it’s quite common with the summer reading program, your numbers usually drop off during the first two weeks, and then some continue to come,” said Harris.
The kids participating in the program live in the area, they are all either home schooled or a part of Prairie Heights school system, said Harris. She said traditionally for the summer reading programs the library counts the reading minutes and not the pages read.
“That kind of makes it fair for all ages,” said Harris.
She said they also put a chart up so that the kids could see where they stand in comparison to everyone else. Harris said that the library also allowed kids of younger ages who are not good readers yet to count the minutes when their parents were reading to them.
“If their parents read to them, we count that as their reading minutes; it means that everyone can participate regardless of their abilities,” said Harris.
Harris said during this 8-week summer reading program the kids came once a week and she read to them a book “Dolphins at Daybreak” by Mary Pope Osborne about the children that went under the ocean and encountered a giant octopus and a shark.
Every chapter left them hanging, so that they were waiting for the next week, said Harris. She said they also had educational games and crafts with the kids. During their last crafts session the kids got to make the frames for their photos with the shark, played by Prairie Heights Freshman, Amelia Harris.
Earlier the kids also made fish out of old CD-discs that they decorated with fins, and they also made jelly fish out of disposable bowls that they painted and decorated. They also went to Jeff Killian’s wood shop and made their own Tic-Tac-Toe board, and they used hand saws to cut wood, and they also sanded their pieces and glued them.
“We went out, and the kids made their own Tic-Tac-Toe board,” said librarian Jo Crawford.
The kids, like Allison Norton, 9, and Braylon Sutton, 6, said they loved crafts workshops best in their summer reading program. Walker Kellett, 8, said he read almost half of the first Harry Potter book with his grandmother, Pat Kellett, a volunteer at the library.
On the final day children turned in their minute-tracks and books and had a final experience of tasting how the ocean water was different from “the lake water, swimming pool water or the water coming out of their faucets,” as Harris put it. For that every participant was given a small cup of salty water.
“It tastes like lake water with a lot of salt,” said Walker Kellett.
Volunteers, like Charlene Kelly, helped to organize this event because the library has a small budget. Even with six kids, said Harris, you have to give them some one-on-one time.
Kelly and her husband started to volunteer at the library when they first helped to renovate the upper level. They put new lights in, they put pictures on the walls, new curtains, and they also cleaned the carpets.
The library has its own book sale and a War Room dedicated to all the wars in American history with memorabilia donated by now deceased Sgt. Joe Kiess, who served on the Marshall Islands from 1951 to 1954.
“It’s a gem that not many people know about,” said Kelly.
