ANGOLA — Trine University has implemented additional protocols to protect the health of students, faculty, staff and visitors after it was learned early Monday that the spouse of a university employee is the man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kendallville, where he is undergoing treatment.
A statement the university sent to faculty, staff, students and parents of students on Monday afternoon said the Trine employee has displayed no symptoms of the virus but as a precaution is isolating at home for the next 14 days.
“Also, it is important to note that the affected person has not been a recent visitor to the Trine campus,” the university’s statement said.
“The university has been advised by Dr. Terry Gaff, chief medical officer of Noble County, who has also served as the contact with the Indiana Department of Health regarding this matter, that the Trine University campus and educational centers remain healthy and that campus life need not be disrupted,” the statement said.
Gaff told KPC Media on Monday that it is believed the Kendallville case is travel-related. Gaff said he didn’t think COVID-19 would spread in the community due to this one case.
“There is a presumptive positive COVID-19 coronavirus test done for a patient who has symptoms consistent with that illness here at Parkview Noble,” Gaff said Monday. “The test was done at the state board of health with results available (Sunday) evening.
“We’re taking every precaution we can to help slow down and in some cases prevent the spread of the virus, which we can expect to become widespread, not because of this case but because of the nature of the virus itself,” Gaff continued.
Operations at Trine will not be impacted by the fact that an employee is married to the Kendallville patient, who is in isolation in Parkview Noble’s intensive care unit, due to a variety of measures taken on campus.
“The university is confident it has taken the proper measures necessary to protect the health of students, faculty and staff,” the statement said, referring readers to seek more information about the virus that originated in China on a variety of government health agency websites.
“As thoughts and prayers are with the employee and the family, the campus community is reminded to take precautions to protect the health of those around. The risks to the community remain low, but community members must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of infection,” the statement continued.
Trine has added hand sanitizer stations and has disinfected areas of the campus. Trine officials are also working with Bon Appetit to ensure the safest dining experience, among other measures. Bon Appetit provides the food service on campus.
“The entire campus community is encouraged to work together to do everything possible to protect its health and vitality,” the statement said.
