AUBURN — A revitalized tech center for ContiTech in Auburn took another step forward Tuesday at an Auburn Common Council meeting.
Tax incentives for the company’s $4.3 million investment in Auburn reached the halfway point by passing on the second of four required votes.
A property tax phase-in still must be approved by the Auburn Redevelopment Commission next Tuesday and in a second council vote Sept. 1.
“This is a development that’s probably bringing the highest-paying jobs we’ve seen, ever,” said City Attorney W. Erik Weber.
ContiTech will create 46 new jobs that pay “just shy of $71,000 per position,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for ContiTech North America.
“We are planning to be a world-class technical center,” with new technology for passenger cars and trucks, Bykowski told council members Tuesday at City Hall.
The Auburn plant makes automotive engine and body mounts and hydraulic components. ContiTech’s manufacturing plant next door to the technical center currently employs 396 people with a payroll of $20.2 million, according to the company’s application for a tax incentive.
East Noble selling land to housing developer
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is ready to close a sale of 35.6 acres across from South Side Elementary School that will be developed into Kendallville’s first new housing subdivision in more than a decade.
First discussed as a possible sale in January, the land is finally ready to change hands officially in a closing Wednesday.
Developers are platting a 70-home subdivision right across from the school. The new development will be on the east side of Sherman Street, with a second access point off Waits Road.
Brad Griffith of BST Capital LLC, the developer planning the subdivision, said in January the plan was to build 56 single-family homes as well as 14 villa-style retirement homes.
Based on the styles and models, Griffith said he estimated new homes would range from $150,000-$250,000.
Kendallville had only 15 housing starts in 2019 and hasn’t had a developer plot a new housing development since the late 1990s when Orchard Place was laid out.
East Noble has owned the land since it purchased it for $240,000 in January 2003.
The land was once considered as a possible off-site soccer complex for the high school and was briefly considered as a location for the new East Noble Middle School.
COVID-19 returns to Sacred Heart Home
AVILLA — Novel coronavirus infections have popped up again at an Avilla long-term care facility, after it was clear of COVID-19 cases for a few weeks,
Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla has recently reported new COVID-19 cases, this time found in its assisted living community, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said Wednesday.
Molly Gaus, vice president for marketing and communications for the facility’s parent company, Ascension Living, said recently the facility has identified COVID-19 in 11 independent living residents and one staff member.
After celebrating recoveries of 16 residents and staffers in recent months, Sacred Heart Home is in the fight again, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the local health department to quickly gain control of the situation.
Sacred Heart was the first long-term care facility in the region to have known cases, with the county health department announcing the virus had made its way into the facility back in early April.
According to state data, the facility had 28 resident cases and seven staff cases. Eleven residents were reported as having died from COVID-19.
Luckey Hospital Museum goes up for sale
WOLF LAKE — Shirley Hile and her sister, Mary Adams, used to drive by the Luckey Hospital building and think about how their uncle, Dr. James E. Luckey, treated patients there in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
The building, on the National Register of Historic Places since 2013, closed as a hospital in 1957. The building then had several other uses, including a nursing home, apartments and a beauty salon.
Hile, a registered nurse, and Adams, a retired school nurse, were medical historians as a hobby. They decided to buy the building, used for apartments at the time, and open a museum. Bile and Adams thus gave birth to the Luckey Hospital Museum, dedicated to preserving the Luckey family history and showing a curious public what medical treatment was like in the past.
The museum was interesting but struggled financially. The building and a large collection of medical artifacts will be for sale Saturday, Sept. 12, at an on-site and online auction in Wolf Lake. The building will be sold by sealed bid, while the artifacts will be sold at auction, either onsite or online.
Commissioners approve monument maintenance
ANGOLA — Work on the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is heading toward a crucial stage with the warm weather season fading.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved hiring Hagerman Construction, Fort Wayne, to conduct maintenance work on the granite portion of the Soldiers’ Monument at a cost of $17,559.
“It has to be done immediately,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said, noting that the repairs — tuck-pointing the joints on the granite — must be done in warm weather.
Currently the pressed copper statues of soldiers are being refurbished. Work on the 70-foot-tall granite of the monument is separate.
County maintenance supervisor Gary Fair estimated the granite work could take three to four weeks to complete.
Hamilton honors memory of superintendent
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community School board on Monday honored a former school administrator, learned it is losing the current board president and hired a new head coach for boys basketball and baseball.
The board voted to name the school library The Carl T. Swift Learning Center in honor of the late Mr. Swift, who died one year ago at the age of 94.
A 1943 graduate of Hamilton High School, Mr. Swift served the school district as superintendent and later as interim principal and school board member. A dedication ceremony for the learning center will take place on a future date.
Mark Gould has resigned his position as a school board member because he no longer resides in the school district. Gould came to Hamilton as a superintendent. After his retirement, he won election as a board member, and the board chose him as its president.
The board accepted resignations from Brad Hennessey as coach of varsity boys basketball and varsity baseball and hired Justin McKnight for those positions.
