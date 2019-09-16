ANGOLA — A third suspect in a late August assault at Lake Arrowhead that hospitalized an area man was arrested over the weekend.
Chad D. Hankins, 37, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant alleging three Level 5 felony charges: battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and battery causing serious bodily injury.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court and bail was set. A Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
Jack B. Harrell, 41, of Angola, and Justice K. Blonde, 21, of Hillsdale, Michigan, were arrested and charged with multiple felony counts on Aug. 24 after police were alerted to the victim, who jumped out of a moving vehicle.
He was treated for numerous lacerations, abrasions and contusions, a broken left arm, broken nose, broken facial bones and stitches and staples in his head along with numerous bruises, police reported. He was hospitalized for a couple of days.
Harrell lives in the home where the alleged crime occurred, court documents say. Hankins is listed on the police blotter as being homeless.
