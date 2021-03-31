ANGOLA — At least two area school administrators are stressing that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to their students age 16 and older starting today.
This means parents have another decision to make with their high school-aged children. The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for their students to receive starting today.
All people older than 16 can start registering to get vaccinated starting today, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16-17.
The Pfizer vaccine is available in Steuben County through the clinic operated by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital that’s located at the Steuben County Event Center, Crooked Lake.
Administration from area school districts sent information out to families in their districts using various channels to inform families about eligibility for the vaccine.
“It is wonderful that the Indiana Department of Health is making the COVID-19 vaccination available to most of our high school students,” said Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin in an email.
Heavin used both the Remind app, email and the Angola High School Twitter accounts to announce information about the vaccine.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt also used social media to get the word out by posting a notice on the corporation’s Facebook page about vaccine availability and how to register to receive the injection.
He shared a note that was received from State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box that requested information be shared with students and their parents.
Schools are not requiring students to receive the vaccine.
“I believe that each family needs to have a conversation about the vaccine and decide what is best for them,” Stitt said.
Up to today, only those age 30 or older were eligible to receive the vaccine in Indiana, though those with certain other health conditions or working in healthcare were eligible sooner.
Eligibility for those ages 16-29 opened today.
In a vaccine fact sheet provided to schools by the Indiana Department of Health, it says vaccines will make schools safer. Although children have often experienced more mild cases of COVID-19, they can be silently spreading the virus and unvaccinated students run the risk of transmitting the virus unknowingly to older teachers, coaches and staff that are at higher risk of more serious complications from the virus.
The flier also explains that COVID-19 vaccination teaches the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus.
COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help the population get back to normal. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection against the virus that causes COVID-19. People are considered fully protected two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“The quicker we can get back to 100% in person instruction and somewhat normal, the better,” said Stitt.
Schools have been instructed to continue with mask requirements and social distancing through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
For more information on the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/3cz4Alq.
