ANGOLA — There was joy and tragedy inn Steuben County in 2022, but unfortunately most of our Top 10 stories reflect some of the bad that came this past year.
As is typical, it is difficult to come up with the top stories because there are so many. On Tuesday we will take a look at some of the honorable mentions, which includes some of the more happier news ... and some more bad.
Here are our top 10, not necessarily listed in order. If some of these stories impacted you, we wouldn’t be surprised if they might find a different place on the list:
One boy killed, another injured in hit and run
ANGOLA — Working with local body shop owner Chad Wise, police were able to identify the type of vehicle that apparently struck and injured two boys, one fatally, the night of Oct. 1 on C.R. 275N between Lake James and Lake James Golf Club and it has led to the arrest of a suspect.
After putting together clues and determining that it was possibly a silver Jeep Liberty that was involved and publicizing the information, a tip from the public led Sheriff’s investigators to a residence where the suspect vehicle was parked, leading to an arrest on Monday evening, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
In the Steuben County Jail is Hope A. Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio. She is being held on a charge of Level 4 felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident and Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.
On Dec. 19, prior to a pretrial hearing for Richmond, a crowd of about two dozen people demonstrated in front of the Steuben County Courthouse, demanding “Justice for Wayden.” She goes on trial in August.
Wayden Bennett, 13, Angola, was the child who was struck and killed, said Mike Meeks, chief deputy of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, was struck and sustained a head laceration. He was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
Natural gas supply issue troubling community
ANGOLA — Natural gas capacity limitations are hampering the ability for local communities and in particular industry to grow in Steuben County.
In response to a set of questions posed to NIPSCO’s communications department, a statement provided by the company said it was possible that problems could exist elsewhere, beyond those in Steuben County.
“It is likely there are additional areas in NIPSCO’s gas service territory, the state and our country where additional infrastructure investment would be required to serve a significant amount of increased gas load,” the statement said. “NIPSCO has an obligation to serve all areas within its service territory and works with prospective customers to assess the infrastructure and associated costs involved with serving them.”
In testimony before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2020, Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said the county had missed out on numerous projects from companies that wanted to locate or expand there but did not due to gas capacity.
In a meeting with community, business and NIPSCO leaders on Nov. 17, a handful of business owners or managers talked about expansion projects that were hampered or altered by natural gas capacity issues.
Trine University, which is adding on to Best Hall, had to pay NIPSCO $327,000 to upgrade a line 6 miles south of Angola in order to make the project happen.
Steuben County has to pay about $184,000 to get gas service to its new judicial center that’s under construction.
It has been said the past couple years that the greatest problem was with capacity in the Fremont area, now NIPSCO officials are saying it is Angola, but work is being done to address the issue.
Wilma Ball murderer gets 95 years in prison
LAKE JAMES — When Wilma Ball, 82, was murdered in June 2021 in the quiet neighborhood of Crusoe’s Point, everybody was a suspect.
There wasn’t an obvious person of interest in the aftermath of the June 22-23, 2021, brutal murder, so police were questioning everybody.
People were living on pins and needles for weeks.
People who didn’t lock their doors started doing so. Numerous families in the neighborhood installed security systems, something that wasn’t necessary in a place where neighbors looked after one another.
It took a month before investigators would have enough evidence — initially through DNA — to find their way to Matthew Roland Hoover, now 30, who eventually admitted to the murder and burglary of Mrs. Ball and her home.
Now that Hoover has been sentenced to 95 years in prison, the lake lane in the neighborhood where Mrs. Ball summered for decades has been dedicated in her memory.
Shortly after the sentencing hearing, family members — some of whom traveled from Arizona and Florida to be at the hearing — and many friends and neighbors descended on Crusoe’s Point for the dedication.
“This was our happy, safe place,” daughter Jennifer Falsing testified on Monday. “It took a lot of time to enter the lake home and not have a panic attack.”
Life at Crusoe’s Point seems to be settling down in the 16 months following the brutal murder of Mrs. Ball, but there’s still an unease.
Brooks retiring from Trine University
In June of this year, Earl D. Brooks II announced he would retire as president of Trine University.
Brooks informed the Trine University community that he intends to retire on May 31, 2023, after 23 years as president of the Angola-based institution.
At the time of his announcement, Brooks was the longest-serving college or university president in Indiana.
In an email to faculty, staff, alumni and donors, Brooks wrote, “I am announcing that I have entered my final year as president of Trine University, and that the Board of Trustees has formed a committee to begin the process for selecting the next leader of this great institution. After the tremendous honor of serving 23 years as your president, Melanie and I will move on to the next phase of our lives and I have notified the board that I will retire effective May 31, 2023. I believe this university is in its strongest position ever — academically, financially, strategically — which makes it the best time to turn over the reins to a worthy successor who will keep us on this extraordinary path we built together.”
The university has seen much grown in Brooks’ tenure — physically and in terms of student body.
Ground finally broken for new judicial center
ANGOLA — The day finally came that Steuben County would break ground on a new judicial center on Sept. 13, a project a decade in the making to replace a facility that was opened some 154 years ago. The building is expected to open in 2024.
Officials from Steuben County government, city of Angola, designer RQAW Architects and building management company Weigand Construction and many partners involved in the project were on hand to toss some ceremonial soil in the air Tuesday morning to kick off construction of the new, $26 million judicial center, a facility that has yet to have an official moniker applied.
“It’s pretty humbling to stand here before everyone today. Knowing that the last time citizens got together in Steuben County to build such a facility was 157 years ago. This is not something we do very often. My prayer is that the decisions that we have collectively made will endure for generations to come. This project would not have been possible without the cooperation of so many members of our community. And on behalf of everyone in Steuben County, I would like to thank each and every one of you who have been a part of it,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Many of the speakers who participated in the ceremony remarked about how the existing Steuben County Courthouse has stood for years and there were hopes that the new facility will also stand the test of time.
“Since 1867 and 1868 the building that you see there, our existing courthouse stood as a pinnacle in Steuben County, Indiana. I cannot imagine the number of cases that have been decided in that building commencing in 1867 through today’s date,” said Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat.
Wheat continued to say he hoped justice will continue to be delivered in the new facility in a fair and equitable manner, “Let’s just say for the next 150 years.”
This academic year started with approximately 7,000 students system wide.
Couple killed in wreck, leaving behind four children
ORLAND — A Fremont couple was killed in a nearly head-on crash in early August east of Orland.
A 2007 Nissan pickup truck driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, Howe, was westbound on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W when he for reasons yet to be released by police crossed the center line and stuck an oncoming eastbound 2012 Volkswagen nearly head on, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33, who was a passenger in the front seat of the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma by a representative of the Steuben County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Volkswagen was her husband, Lonnie Lee Bright, 43, Fremont, who would later die from his injuries while in a Fort Wayne hospital.
The couple left behind four children.
Quick-thinking jail staff save man’s life
ANGOLA — Quick reaction by members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County Jail staff saved a man’s life on Wednesday.
And another inmate is facing a new Level 5 felony charge for allegedly providing a drug to an inmate.
Four officers and an on-staff nurse were able to provide emergency medical care then two doses of naloxone to inmate Austin L. Freed, 24, Fremont, who had collapsed and was turning blue, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Freed had ingested a pill that contained fentanyl, court records said. The “pressed pill” was provided to Freed by inmate Cameron Chester, 31, Fort Wayne, court records said.
Chester is now facing a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Chester provided the pill to Freed in exchange for using accrued minutes for phone use on his jail account, court records say.
Mother charged in connection with rape of her daughter
ANGOLA — The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last summer by a Hamilton man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Tasha J. Frank, 37, who lived at Hamilton Lake at the time of the incident and now resides in Bryan, Ohio, was arrested by Ohio authorities last week then extradited to Indiana on Tuesday.
She is facing charges of Level 3 felony aiding, inducing or causing rape; Level 6 felony child seduction; Level 6 felony sexual battery; Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent; and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Frank was arraigned before Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee on Tuesday afternoon. She is being represented in court by attorney Randall Hammond.
Frank allegedly encouraged her daughter to have sexual relations with Melvin Peter Merritt III, 47, Hamilton Lake, July 24-25, after the three had been out on the lake drinking then later playing pool. They also consumed edible marijuana products.
Merritt is facing counts of Level 3 felony rape and attempted rape, a Level 5 felony count of child seduction, Level 6 felony sexual battery, Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest. Merritt was arrested on Nov. 16.
Laughlin wins seat on Board of Commissioners
Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, scored what was seen as an upset of an establishment candidate in the Republican Party primary in May, defeating sitting Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz for the nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
It was Laughlin’s first attempt at elected office against Getz, a two-term councilman and longtime Republican Party supporter.
Laughlin went on to defeat Democrat Lon Keyes in the November general election and officially begins his duties with his first meeting on Jan. 3.
Community Foundation receives major gift
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation has received an estate gift from Victoria (Vicki) Jane Willis that will approximately double the Foundation’s board-directed grantmaking annually.
The gift, valued at approximately $8 million to $10 million, was announced in December when the Community Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus.
“The family is so pleased that this was able to be accomplished,” said Cynthia Willis Pinkerton, the eldest sister of Vicki. Cynthia said she and her sister, Jody, had no idea that Vicki intended to make the estate gift to the Community Foundation.”
