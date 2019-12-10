ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners recently adopted a measure to transfer human resources under their control from the county auditor’s office, a move that was met some with friction Tuesday from some members of the Steuben County Council.
Commissioners Jim Crowl and Lynne Liechty told the council that the human resources person, currently Crystal Dadura, who was the first person hired for the position, should be under the control of the commissioners, not the auditor.
The most push back on the commissioners’ move came from Councilwoman Linda Hansen, who is a former auditor and administered personnel for some time in the auditor’s office after she was termed out as auditor.
“We had the authority to create that position and put it in the proper department,” Hansen said. “So you understand, we had the power to do what we did.”
The human resources position had been discussed off and on for years before the council created it as part of last year’s budget. Dadura was hired early in 2018. She has conducted traditional HR duties and has researched new policies for the county to consider. She also was involved with the rewrite of the county’s personnel handbook.
Commissioners have taken the stance that HR is a department and as such should be under their control, like other departments not run by elected officials.
Hansen disputed that, saying HR was not a department but an employee who belonged in the auditor’s office.
“She’s an employee, not a department head,” Hanson said.
“That HR (director) has never been your employee,” Rick Shipe, president of the County Council, told the two of three commissioners at the meeting.
Crowl said there have been some recent communication issues when dealing with some personnel that, had the HR person been under control of the commissioners, they would have been kept in the loop. Apparently an employee under the commissioners had been let go without the knowledge of the commissioners, the county’s executive and legislative body. The County Council is the county’s fiscal body.
“We thought this would be a way to clean things up a bit,” Crowl said.
“Shame on you for not coming to us and talking about this in one of our joint meetings,” Hansen responded.
Crowl said the measure was food for thought that was being brought to the council now. Joint meetings between the two boards do not occur that often. For 2020, three such meetings have been scheduled.
“She’s still under the auditor’s office until we change it,” Hansen said.
“This is a decision the commissioners made to bring to you,” Crowl responded.
Liechty said commissioners are always available and thus would be able to communicate at any time with the HR director.
“I know you’re in here a lot but you’re not in here everyday,” Hansen said.
Apparently there has been some disagreement between Dadura and Auditor Kim Meyers that evolved into the commissioners’ action to move the position to their control.
A meeting was held on Friday to try to work things out.
Then there was a private phone conversation between Hansen and Liechty about the matter over the weekend, which Hansen brought up Tuesday.
Hansen accused Liechty of lying about a phone conversation they had over the weekend. Hansen said Liechty said she had received a call from Dadura, who “came crying” to her with a problem with Meyers. Liechty said she didn’t use the word “crying.” Hansen accused her of lying about their phone conversation.
Dadura said she was not crying in her conversation with Liechty.
Meanwhile, early in the discussion, Councilman Dan Caruso asked, “What’s typical in other counties. I thought we’ve asked this question.”
Crowl said in most counties the commissioners are over HR but in some it is under the auditor’s umbrella.
