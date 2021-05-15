BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Purdue University and Anderson University have attracted the top Panthers from the Prairie Heights Class of 2021.
Valedictorian Haylee Henderson, daughter of James and Rae Henderson, Orland, plans to study engineering, with a focus on biomedical engineering to work with prosthetics at Purdue.
She said its in part because of a surgery her brother had on his shoulder.
“It kind of piqued my interest because my mom talked about the screws and hardware used,” Henderson said.
Salutatorian Madelyn Wylie, daughter of John and Melissa Wylie, Angola, was inspired by her English teachers past and present to pursue English education, hoping to teach at the upper middle school or high school levels.
“English classes are more like life classes to a point,” she said. “Writing in them lets the teachers get to know the real you, lets them connect with you and I want to do that with my future students.”
Both have been heavily involved in extracurricular activities during their time at Prairie Heights.
Henderson is active with National Honor Society, student council, yearbook, Spanish club, FFA, 4-H and playing softball, basketball and golf.
Wylie is the president of National Honor Society, vice president of the theater troupe, performs as a flute player in the concert and pep bands and has been active in theater since middle school, doing everything from props to ticket sales, stage manager and acting.
Favorite classes covered all areas of the spectrum from Henderson’s love of her science classes, especially biology and anatomy to Wylie’s love of her English classes.
Henderson also said she enjoys art classes with Juli Dorton while Wylie said the same thing about band classes with director Kayli Savage.
Each also credited Mike Schmidt as being one of their favorite teachers. Henderson also said Brent Byler, now the athletic director, was a favorite of hers when he taught science. Wylie included theater director Corrine Reed in her favorites list.
Henderson’s advice for other students is to stay on top of things.
“Stay on top of your work, and get it done sooner rather than later,” she said. “There’s no point in stressing yourself out over it.”
Similarly, Wylie said her biggest advice is to get good at time management.
“It’s been a lot to figure all out, but it’s helped me,” she said. “Also, find people to support and motivate you in your studies and in managing your time.”
Graduation for Prairie Heights is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 28 and will be outside, weather permitting.
