INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty, R-North District, was elected president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District during the annual conference last week. Her peers have selected her to represent them.
“Liechty will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government,” Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder said.
As district president, Liechty will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northeast district of the state, which includes the following counties: Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state.
Liechty will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was elected district vice president during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the northeast district.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2019 annual conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and support staff.
Liechty and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on the conference theme “Sharing Solutions,” where they shared solutions in many areas of local government and focused on cyber security, wastewater planning, economic development, Indiana jails in distress, emergency preparedness and resiliency, road and bridge funding, road safety planning and more.
Sen. Rodric Bray, who serves as the leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore, was keynote speaker for the event.
