ANGOLA — Santa Claus met with children at the Well Child Clinic in Angola on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the clinic, the Steuben County Health Department and the Steuben County Women, Infants and Children office.
The three organizations each had gifts for the children including oranges, raisins, toothbrushes and wooden cars, created by the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers Association and painted by children at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
Well Child Clinic Administrator Mary Fatchett said they were so happy to have the cars and other goodies donated for the children.
While most were happy to see Santa, a few didn’t enjoy seeing the jolly man in red and were hesitant.
Of course, Santa had candy canes and lollipops for the children to take with them.
Some of the common items asked for included Paw Patrol character items from the popular cartoon show and cars.
The offices for each organization are located on the third floor of the Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
