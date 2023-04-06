ANGOLA — While the rest of the community is still waiting for their Easter Bunny’s visit, the spirit of Easter has already settled in the Steuben Community Center with a visit on Monday.
The reception for the Easter Bunny was held in the hallway in front of the Well Child Clinic and Women, Infants, and Children program, and about 80 to 100 children from the community stopped by for their Easter Bunny photos, said Well Child Clinic Executive Director Mary Fatchett.
The event was held in conjunction with the Angola WIC program office. The children from WIC and Well Child Clinic clients had an opportunity to sit at the bunny laps, make photos, and receive presents.
Part of the presents, said Fatchett, were leftovers from Christmas or Northeastern Indiana Woodworkers Association classes.
In addition, she said, Dollar General on North Wayne Street made a generous toy donation.
Fatchett explained that the WIC program usually invites Santa for their clients at Christmas, and Well Child Clinic now takes care of the Easter Bunny visits. Both Santa and Easter Bunny volunteer their time to come to WIC and Well Child Clinic.
