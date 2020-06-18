ANGOLA — Jim Shearer turned 90 on Wednesday and set out to do something he’s done to celebrate his birthday since taking up bike riding when he was in his 30s.
He set out to ride his age in a length of distance.
“I rode my age in miles until I got into my 70s,” Shearer said. “It got a lot harder then.”
His son, Bob, then suggested he switch to riding his age in kilometers, something he did until he was into his 80s.
“Then that got tough,” said Shearer, a retired actuary.
After looking for other lengths of distance to figure out what to do next, Shearer said he came across the Chinese Li, which equates to 0.31 of a mile.
“A few years, I rode my age in the Chinese Li,” he said. “I rode 89 Li last year.”
Leading up to this year’s birthday, though, Shearer said he’s really only ridden his bike around town, riding 10 or so miles each day he is out. He wasn’t sure he could make a 25-plus-mile ride this year.
Once again, the search was on for a new distance to try.
That’s when he came across the furlong, which is 220 yards and is commonly used in the horse racing world. It takes eight furlongs to make a mile.
Riding his age in furlongs would come out to just over 11 miles.
“I ride that almost every time I’m out,” Shearer said.
Running out of distances to try, it was time to make one of his own.
His daughter, Sally, then suggested he combine the furlong and the Li to come up with a new measurement of distance entirely, the FuLi.
Wednesday morning, he set out to ride 90 FuLi, which was going to be around 20 miles.
He said the full ride Wednesday took him 102 minutes, which he completed non-stop.
Riding in the morning was the plan, he said, because it’s cooler and more conducive to riding.
At 90, he said he feels blessed to still be able to live in his own home, on his own.
His children still come to visit for Thursday brunch. Both live nearby, with his daughter in Angola and his son near Hamilton.
His record length ride took place several years ago in Battle Creek, Michigan. He had the opportunity to go on a ride for 24-hours straight.
The distance ridden? It was 205 miles.
Shearer said he also feels blessed to still be able to pick up his bike and take it for a ride, something he knows many at 90 can’t do.
Who knows what he will come up with for 91.
