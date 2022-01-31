Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail over the weekend following arrests made by police officers. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Edgar S. Alvarez Jr., 30, of the 4600 block of East C.R. 400N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Coy E. Bergman, 42, of the 400 block of East Franklin Street, Berne, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 400N, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18.
• Douglas R. Bruick, 65, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 110N, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18.
• Vincent H. Chilcote, 24, of the 10000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Cody A. Dunithan, 26, of the 00 block of Burgess Drive, Galesburg, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• David A. Eash, 32, of the 9700 block of West C.R. 766S, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Tory L. Foster, 22, of the 300 block of North Ray Street, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin R. German, 22, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on Landis Road at C.R. 100N, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years.
• Jane A. Hayes, 18, of the 1100 block of South Southerly Point, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Zachariah N. Johnson, 28, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested on Mill Street at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Angela M. Mayer, 39, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Timothy L. Pawson, 63, of the 18000 block of Quacker Road, Hudson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Timothy D. Rowe, 36, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Izea S. Shawver, 22, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• William C. Swisher, 48, of the 600 block of West Pleasant Street, arrested in the 300 block of South Wayne Street, on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dylan L. White, 21, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, arrested on Carlin Drive at Williams Street, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Robby A. Wilber, 19, of the 200 block of Regency Court, arrested on Regency Court at Harcourt Road, on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.