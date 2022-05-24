ANGOLA — As the Lugar Series graduated its 32nd class, Steuben County welcomed its first alumni resident and graduate from the program. Colleen McNabb Everage took part in the leadership building course over the span of eight months.
Former Senator and Indianapolis Mayor Richard Lugar inspired and supported the leadership learning sessions, ultimately adopted as the Lugar Series. It was first developed by a group of women that looked to encourage the participation of Republican women in local and state politics.
“The whole point of (the Lugar Series) is to elevate women and empower them so they can be better public servants in whatever capacity that is. Whether it’s being in positions of making policy or supporting the Republican party or volunteering in your community. They just want to help give us more tools so we can be more effective,” McNabb Everage said.
McNabb Everage’s own Lugar Series journey began with support from fellow alumni Wendy Zent, who currently lives in Steuben County.
“She was very encouraging when I told her I had interest in pursuing the program,” McNabb Everage said.
The application process included a written portion and an in-person interview, with each category focusing on specific criteria. Each year, around 18 to 20 women are chosen statewide. Five essay questions looked closer at the applicants achievements, commitment to public and political service and their leadership experience or ability.
Finalists partook in the interview with the program’s Selection Committee. The committee then evaluated each individual’s communication skills, commitment to public service, problem solving abilities, general presence and critical thinking skills.
“The program made me feel amazing because sometimes as women get into their adult life, you’re carrying so much for others. Whether it’s your husband, your children, your family or your community, that it’s amazing to think that someone wants to really invest in you,” McNabb Everage said. “For the return on investment, I’ve just learned so much from the experience and I’m just excited to continue serving.”
The Lugar Series hosts a sequence of lessons on leadership skills and government education in Indianapolis throughout the course’s eight month timeline. Women are in class from roughly 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the meetings.
“It’s leadership training. So once a month we would go to Indianapolis for training with various leaders and Republican office holders,” McNabb Everage said. “We focused on leadership skills and we learned quite a bit about how government works on the state level and that was important to understand. So if there’s a local issue, how do we best navigate working with state officials to help make change or resolve an issue.”
Presently, McNabb Everage uses skills learned from the program to better the community as she serves as the president of both the Angola Rotary and Angola Main Street. Additionally, she is part of Fred Beck & Associates while being a wife and mother of two.
“For me, it’s been an amazing experience because I have been able to connect with other women across the state who are also service minded, service driven and who care and love their communities. So to connect with women who are really like minded in that way, from other places, has been really empowering,” McNabb Everage said.
Similar to the support McNabb Everage received when applying for and participating in the program, she hopes to remain a resource for others considering the process.
“It was an amazing experience. I was flattered and humbled and I would encourage anyone who has interest in pursuing the Lugar Series, I’d be happy to talk to them. I would encourage them to apply,” McNabb Everage said. “It was an experience of a lifetime.”
The culminating event for the program was a four day trip to Washington D.C., where the class of 2021-2022 was joined by the two other graduating classes from 2019-2021.
While McNabb Everage was the first alumni of Steuben County, other women from northeastern Indiana have been part of the over 600 women the Lugar Series has educated. Currently, Natalie DeWitt, 2020-2021, of DeKalb County holds a seat on the program’s Board of Governors.
“I’m honored to serve on the Lugar Series Board of Governors,” DeWitt said. “Lugar Series has given me a rare opportunity to learn and connect with some of the most successful leaders in our great state. Even more, I’m excited to use the experiences and connections I have gained through the Series in my own community.”
For more information about the Lugar Series visit their website at lugarseries.com.
“I learned a lot and I want to take those skills and continue to work hard for my community,” said McNabb Everage.
