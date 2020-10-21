ANGOLA — When taking to the polls this November, voters in Steuben County are faced with a choice between two candidates for the office of County Coroner.
Rodney Snyder, a longtime emergency medical responder, former two-term county coroner and the existing office holder, and Dr. Harle Lauren Vogel, a medical doctor with an interest and experience in forensics, are vying for the office and its four-year term.
Rodney Snyder, Republican
Snyder has served for 28 years in coroner’s offices between Steuben and neighboring DeKalb counties, including eight years as the elected coroner in Steuben County. He is a lifelong Steuben County resident.
He is currently finishing out the last seven months of former Coroner Bill Harter’s position and is seeking re-election.
Snyder also has 36 years experience working in emergency medicine and 39 years on the fire service.
“I have responded to scenes in a lot of different capacities,” Snyder said.
He is currently a nationally registered paramedic and is also trained in arson investigation, death scene investigation, crime scene and accident reconstruction as well as railroad and aviation accident scenes.
Public service work has been his life and his love is helping people.
“I love serving the community and want to continue doing so as coroner like I have in the past,” he said. “As coroner, you are there not just for the deceased but also for the family to help them on their worst day.”
Snyder said his experience in the coroner’s office over the years as well as his experience responding to death scenes and having a working relationship with all of the other agencies that respond to a scene will help make him a good coroner.
“I have a good working relationship with all of the agencies at a death scene,” Snyder said. “I am also up to date on all the training needed and I feel like I have a good work ethic.”
The hometown feel and the way people in Steuben County take care of one another are some of what Snyder said he loves about the community.
“I have the knowledge and experience in the field,” Snyder said as to why voters should vote for him. “I have an established team in the office that can continue to operate the office as it has in the past.”
H. Lauren Vogel, Democrat
Vogel has lived in Steuben County since 1995 and finds the community friendly, outgoing and one that he feels compelled to serve, putting his skills as a physician and his medical knowledge to good use for the community.
When he was in medical school spending six months under a coroner, Vogel said he went to death scenes and did a lot of the physical, on-the-job work of a coroner and it was suggested then that he someday pursue the office.
“Now that I am semi-retired, it is something that I know I can challenge myself to be successful at,” he said. “It’s something that I can also do to give back to the community and is something I would like to be able to do.”
Vogel said Snyder has more experience working as a coroner than he does, but overall he considers them equals.
He would have to take the state’s required death scene training course that Snyder has taken, but Vogel said that wouldn’t be a problem.
“I have experience in the subtleties of medical deaths,” he said. “I have a lot of clinical experience with that.”
As a former medical school residency director in Coldwater, Michigan, Vogel said he also has administrative experience that will be useful as coroner, as the job is more than just pronouncing death.
“There is also the compassionate part,” he said. “As a primary care physician, I have worked with people for a long time.”
Some of the things that drew Vogel to Steuben County were the friendly people, the fairly progressive government and the sense of community.
“It’s a community of friendly people, outgoing, just a nice community to live in,” he said.
Being qualified, interested and having served people for most of his life, Vogel said he knows in this position he can continue to give back and bring his caring and compassion to the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.