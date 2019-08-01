Four people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brian D. Gromaski II, 40, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex offender.
• Ty E. Mclain, 36, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 400S, Hudson, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Jason M. Welker, 36, of the 300 block of East Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Darin M. Yutzy, 22, of the 6000 block of St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.