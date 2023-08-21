CROOKED LAKE — Amber, Chad, Isaac and Addelyn Bruot of Bryan, Ohio, returned to the 76 Park beach to defend their title in the Steuben County sand sculpture contest at the Steuben County Park on Saturday.
And defend they did.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CROOKED LAKE — Amber, Chad, Isaac and Addelyn Bruot of Bryan, Ohio, returned to the 76 Park beach to defend their title in the Steuben County sand sculpture contest at the Steuben County Park on Saturday.
And defend they did.
The Bruot family, with aunt Deb Hall in tow, won the top prize in the competition that saw seven competitors, which was up from six in 2022.
“We had so much fun last year we thought we would do it again this year,” Amber Bruot said.
The Bruots, who camp at the Steuben County Campground, again went with their #Lake Life theme. This time, they had an animal that was on the beach fishing.
There were lots of animals this year, and one sand castle that included a moat. That group was a family that was spending its first weekend camping at the Steuben County Campground on Crooked Lake.
Unfortunately for them, their castle apparently did not hold up well with the forces of erosion from their moat because it crumbled shortly before judging.
Steuben County Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz had taken photos of the creation before it fell in so judges could see what it looked like in all of its glory.
In addition to the sand sculpting, there was an activity for making tie-dye t-shirts on the beach.
The annual event, held the third Saturday in August, is put on by the Steuben County Parks Department with major support from SUP 101 Lakes and its owner, Kelly Bailey, which is headquartered in the county beach house on the lake.
All of the participants received prizes, which were lake-related gear.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.