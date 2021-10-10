As youth involvement in 4-H continues to decline — minimally in most cases — local 4-H youth development extension educators continue to look at ways to attract new youth.
Effie Campbell, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for DeKalb County, said researchers across the country have noticed a steady decline over the past years.
“There are so many opportunities and so much time in the day, it is hard to pick and choose and find the value,” Campbell said.
She said those youth who continue to be involved do so because it is a family tradition.
Walk through the barns at any county fair and the family lineage and tradition is evident. The first names above the animals may change, but the last names remain the same as families continue to see the benefits of being involved.
“It is hard to pick up those who don’t have that tradition,” Campbell said.
Beginning this month, local youth development extension educators in the four-county area will be working to attract new youth to 4-H as open enrollment has begun.
Tami Mosier, 4-H youth development extension educator for Steuben County, said she emphasizes the opportunities available to youth beyond public school education.
“For example, if a student really loves learning about pets, they will learn science concepts in school as a great foundation, but 4-H can support their curiosity with a meaningful experience where youth can study veterinary science, exhibit a live pet or research a particular feature about pets,” Mosier said. “Science is good, but we can delve deeper.
“I also share that 4-H allows a young person to explore areas of personal development and career development. Youth in 4-H tend to become quality public speakers and teen leaders as a result of gaining confidence from their 4-H experience,” she added.
Today, 4-H is more than just livestock projects. There are a wide variety of projects youth can be involved in depending on the county of residence. Other projects range from horticulture to sewing and can include rocketry, cooking, baking, crafts, barbecue, collections and more.
Brittany Gilger, 4-H youth development extension educator from LaGrange County, said that is her main message when talking with potential youth.
“I like to make a point to tell them 4-H is not just about the livestock and fair,” Gilger said. “Unfortunately, I think many people tend to think that they have to show a livestock animal to participate in the fair.
“I often like to ask the child if they have a dog or a cat. In LaGrange, we have a very successful dog club and our cat project seems to be growing. Most kids will have a dog or cat that they love so I use that as my way in to tell them of the variety of projects we offer,” Gilger added.
Gaining life skills
Campbell said 4-H goes way beyond exhibit hall projects and animal projects.
Youth can learn various life skills,” she said.
“Youth can learn by doing,” Campbell said.
Mosier said exploring content in the 4-H program allows a child to discover their future ambitions by opening and closing doors.
“We have had youth explore health, for example, who have realized the health field is not the best avenue for them while others have given something like cake decorating a try and landed a part-time job in a bakery to help cover their college expenses,” Mosier said. “While life skill development is the most prominent benefit of 4-H involvement, you will hear most young people who graduate out of 4-H speak of their lasting relationships — the youth friendships they built and the adults who provided a safe and caring environment for them.”
As a 10-year 4-H member from Florida, Gilger said there are many benefits to being involved in 4-H.
“4-H grows many different skills: leadership, communication, personal development and career readiness are just some of the first I think of,” she said.
Campbell said youth gain those life skills by doing. She went on to say once a member of 4-H, always a member of 4-H. Being involved in 4-H gives youth another leg up when it comes to filling out college applications.
Mosier said every graduating class causes her to reflect.
This year’s class, who she began her career with 11 years ago, led her to reflect on hometowns and growing up.
As part of her annual report, Mosier shared this thought: “Hometowns mean something, and it’s a curious thing that we push kids out of the “nest” so to speak, as early as third grade. It is our hope to show them the world beyond their hometown. Some naturally end up homesick, and some enthusiastically say, ‘Let’s do it again!’ While we strive for youth to ‘spread their wings,’ we ironically always encourage them to return home after seeing the world for a few years in college to serve as local contributing citizens and community leaders.
“We have succeeded. We have helped kids go to college near and far. Some end up states away, and some buy their home in Steuben County. Through the years, we have celebrated their graduations; helped them gain employment; and celebrated weddings and new babies. This thing that we do, 4-H, it goes beyond our hometown, and it goes beyond 10 years. We are grateful to be a part of your family!”
Getting involved at a young age
In an effort to hook youth at a young age, Indiana offers a mini 4-H program for children in grades kindergarten through second grade. The goal of mini 4-H is to help young children explore friendships outside the family, explore the way in which things work, practice both small and large muscle control, and think about the ways people work together on projects.
Mini 4-H is a non-competitive learning experience for children. Children have the opportunity to show their animals in the ring or participate in age appropriate exhibit hall projects. In doing so, children earn ribbons.
Some projects offered by mini 4-H programs include: bugs, collections, forestry, sewing, space and trees.
DeKalb County also offers younger children the opportunity to show an animal in the show ring during pee-wee showmanship opportunities which are held before species showmanship competitions.
Becoming involved
DeKalb County currently has 424 youth in grades third through 12th in 4-H, and 63 mini 4-H members involved in its nine township clubs and six specialized clubs.
Steuben County currently has 326 youth enrolled in 4-H and has 10 clubs.
LaGrange County currently has 322 youth enrolled and 66 mini 4-H members involved in 15 clubs. LaGrange County will be having an open enrollment night Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.
Noble County saw a drop of about 70 youth this past year as 532 children were involved in 4-H in the county. The county currently has 21 clubs.
Youth can register for local 4-H clubs at v2.4honline.com.
