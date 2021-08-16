PLEASANT LAKE — Bringing community togetherness to the forefront of families in the 21st century is how dozens of Pleasant Lake Days attendees described the weekend long event.
The sentiment was displayed Friday as some area youth were joined by their new principal, Val Priller, to kick off activities at Pleasant Lake Elementary School with their pets or bicycles in tow and dress for the pet and bike parade down Main Street. Priller replaced Rosie Brandt, who now is principal at Hendry Park Elementary School in Angola.
Residents and visitors lined the sidewalks to show their town support.
Two of the Steury sisters, Ana, 4, and Addy, 7, rode their 11-year-old miniature ponies, Sweet Pea and Gypsie, while Butz family, Zach and Allison along with friend Allison Barry, dressed as everyone's favorite hotdog condiments, mustard and ketchup to walk with their golden doodle, Duke, dressed as a hotdog.
The Steuben Township Park was filled with people from across northern Indiana as activities ranging from live entertainment, a classic car show, a pie sale and volleyball tournament brought friends and family together.
For those interested in history, the Pleasant Lake History Museum opened its doors for folks to peruse the latest that was on display.
The evening was complete with a fireworks display over Pleasant Lake.
