ANGOLA — Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, now under the ownership of Castle Healthcare, has opened a new dementia and Alzheimer’s care wing at its facility at 500 N. Williams St.
The wing was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included several staff, area dignitaries and others wishing to get a look at the new facility.
Shai Berdugo, chief executive officer of Castle Healthcare, said the company came into Angola with “tremendous hope” and the goal of building on the wonderful history that Lakeland already had in place.
“With the new dementia unit, we wanted to do something relevant that will really help care for the people of Angola,” he said.
The unit is staffed with professionals familiar with Alzheimer’s and dementia care that Berdugo said are dedicated to their job and patients, as it’s not every healthcare professional that can care for patients with either diagnosis.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman gave a few encouraging words at the ribbon cutting ceremony, thanking the staff for all they do and welcoming Castle Healthcare to Angola.
“A facility is only as good as the people inside,” he said. “I know the staff are excited.”
The facility was also welcomed by Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Hewitt.
“On behalf of the Chamber, thank you all for all you do,” she said.
Berdugo said every detail was taken into consideration when working on the new unit, with even the smallest things from paint color, lighting and decorations taken into account, keeping in mind how the brains of patients with a dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis work.
“Ours isn’t a punch in and punch out industry,” Berdugo said. “We take it very seriously.”
The memory care unit is a secure unit with full-time access to medical providers, a secure patio, daily activities and more.
Berdugo said not every patient that has a dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis needs to be admitted to a memory care unit, but for those that do, Lakeland is there.
There are already a few patients living in the unit and it is ready for more patients.
For more information on Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, visit lakelandhcr.com.
