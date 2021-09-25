ANGOLA — Civil War Days in downtown Angola Saturday drew dozens interested in how people lived and interacted during the Civil War era.
The day's activities began at the monument with a speech by a man portraying America's 16th President, Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln told the gathered crowd to always hold close the value and importance of the Declaration of Independence and its creation in affording all people "an unfettered start at life."
"We gather here today to honor all who fought for those rights and freedoms," he added.
The United States Artillery assembled in front of Lincoln for a gun salute before the crowd headed to Commons Park to hear the man portraying abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass share his story of becoming educated during a time when it was illegal for slaves to learn and how he overcame similarly placed transgressions to become a leading force in the abolitionist movement of the Civil War era.
After losing his mother and grandmother into slavery, Douglass was forced to move north near Boston Massachusetts to work as a child caregiver for the family of the man that claimed ownership of him in the south.
Douglass said it was there that he learned to read and write.
“The man’s wife would read to me and her son and one day, she said, 'Frederick, honey, would you like to learn to read?'” Douglass recalled. “It was illegal to teach slaves at that time but I said yes I would.”
Douglass recalled her teaching him for sometime until the day her husband slammed through the door, he said, yelling at her to stop.
“After that, I would take sweets and other foods from the kitchen and in exchange for their knowledge. I would give these poor white boys that had the chance to go to school, the food,” Douglass said.
“When my master came in that day and told his wife to stop teaching me, he told her that she didn’t know what she was doing, the kind of problems she was causing by teaching a slave to read. He said soon enough he’ll start teaching more slaves how to read and they won’t be fit to be slaves anymore.”
Douglass said, unknowingly, that man gave him the idea of a lifetime. He knew then he had to educate all slaves to make them unfit for slavery.
Douglass went on to become of the most influential orators in American history, speaking against slavery and speaking of the importance of education amongst African Americans.
