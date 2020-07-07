Wednesday, July 8
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD office, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 13
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Executive session, 9:15 a.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Follows 6:45 p.m. public hearing.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Tree board, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex meeting room, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Health, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Community Corrections Board, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, noon.
