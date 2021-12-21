KENDALLVILLE — As part of a recent acquisition of Barletta Boats in Bristol Indiana, new owners Winnebago allocated funds for each of their dealers to donate to local non-profits/charities as long as the dealerships matched those funds.
Cory, Terry and Chris Archbold — Angola natives and co-owners of Dry Dock Marine Center — knew immediately what they wanted to do with the funds, stating that Impact Institute’s Marine Service Technology program “has been a great asset to us over the years and provides a much-needed service for the youth in our communities.”
The combined amount of the donation, $10,000, will go toward furthering Impact’s commitment to creating career ready high school students from across northeast Indiana.
During the donation ceremony, Cory Archbold boasted of the long relationship their company has had with Impact’s Marine Service Program and the level of training new employees have when they come from Impact, in fact being able to “hit the ground running.”
Impact’s Marine Service Technology Instructor Ryan Ramsay thanked Dry Dock Marine Center for their generous donation.
“Through this donation we can continue to provide the best possible learning experience for our students, utilizing state of the art equipment and training materials.”
“We appreciate the generosity of Dry Dock Marine Center and Barletta Boats,” added Impact Director Jim Walmsley. “Without great industrial partnership like this, we would not be able to do what we do for students.
