PLEASANT LAKE — Longtime public servant and school teacher Ronald "Ron" Smith, 80, has died.
Mr. Smith died at home on Wednesday night, The Herald Republican confirmed. Funeral arrangements are pending with Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Mr. Smith served as president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners through 2020. Due to declining quality of life, Mr. Smith, though still as sharp as ever, did not seek reelection last year. He was replaced in the South District and as president of the board by Wil Howard, Hamilton.
The news left many in shock. Mr. Smith had been much pain the past three years due to a back ailment. He had surgery to try to relieve the pain. He stopped attending commissioner meetings in person last year in February, but attended telephonically.
“It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of former Commissioner Ron Smith,” said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola. “Ron and my father-in-law, former Angola Mayor John McBride, taught me the true meaning of being a public servant, listening to others. Ron emphasized that you learned by listening, and as an educator he mastered the ability to communicate.”
Mr. Smith’s career in Steuben County began in education at Hamilton Community Schools, where he taught history some 36 years. He also coached cross country, including notable runners like Doyle Houser and Larry Gilbert, who went on to serve as Steuben County Surveyor.
In addition, he ended up serving many years with one of his students, Jim Crowl, who until 2020 was the South District county commissioner. The two also served together for a time on the Steuben County Council.
Crowl knew Smith since he was 13 years old as a student at Hamilton. News of Smith’s passing struck Crowl hard. He declined comment.
Mr. Smith also farmed south of Pleasant Lake, where he raised cattle.
After retiring from teaching, Mr. Smith entered into politics. He served as a county councilman from 1999-2004 and then later that year was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners when then-commissioner Dick Dodge was appointed to fill a slot in the Indiana. In 2004, Mr. Smith won election to the Board of Commissioners for the first of four elections.
“His ability to listen severed him well as a Commissioner, where his accomplishments are many and he has left our community in a better place,” Zent continued. “Ron was truly a special person, a difference maker and will be missed.”
In addition to serving the public and farming, Mr. Smith was an avid runner. Until his health issues began, he regularly could be found running on the roads near his farm.
When the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay came to Steuben County in October 2016, Mr. Smith, 75 at the time, led the run, taking the torch on its first leg in Trine State Recreation Area.
Mr. Smith was also an advocate for tourism and the recreational trail in Steuben County.
“Commissioner Smith was a strong advocate for our trail network in Steuben County. He was one of few elected officials who participated in regional and local trail planning organizations and activities,” said Jen Sharkey, former Steuben County Highway engineer and a continued advocate for the local trail system. “His steadfast support and sound leadership provided the foundation on which our trail network has been built. This is only one of several areas where Commissioner Smith provided guidance and leadership for the betterment of Steuben County.”
Her comments were echoed by June Julien, executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau
“Ron was truly dedicated to the betterment of Steuben County. He was respected throughout the state. Ron was great to work with and was a big supporter of tourism,” Julien said.
Mr. Smith became an expert of the county’s namesake, Fredric Wilhem Baron von Steuben. For the bicentennial, Mr. Smith donned a uniform that was the likeness of the Baron and appeared in classrooms, parades and various other community events.
“He loved representing our office as Baron von Steuben in parades, events and in classroom visits. We will all miss Ron,” Julien continued.
In addition to the trail system, which was completed in 2019, Smith also worked for the improvement of the county’s roads. One big project was the reconstruction of C.R. 200N from C.R. 200W to S.R. 827. All but about a mile of that project has been completed, working in conjunction with the city of Angola.
Mr. Smith often joked about the county's roads and how public officials are often accused of using their position for personal road improvement. He would tell members of the public in commissioners he would probably be the last to get his road paved. He lived on a gravel road that probably will never get paved due to its location and lack of traffic.
“He was an exemplar civil servant and I am honored to have been mentored by him during my time at Steuben County. He has made a lasting impression on me and the future of our community,” Sharkey said.
Mr. Smith received his bachelors degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and his masters from Ball State University.
Mr. Smith and his wife of about 54 years, Donna, had three children. Mrs. Smith passed in 2017. Smith remarried in 2018. Sandy Smith survives, as do his children and grandchildren.
