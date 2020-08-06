Five people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• April M. Equite, 31, of the 4000 block of Wilmette Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian S. Lake, 37, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 690S, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Sunshine D. Pence, 47, of the 200 block of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Donald E. Reek, 53, of the 2000 block of Eaton Road, Middletown, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 37, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
