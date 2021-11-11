ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission approved a primary and secondary plat as well as a development plan Monday night for the construction of a Culver’s franchise at 2207 N. Wayne St., but there are still a couple steps required before development can move forward.
Mikel Currier from Jones Petrie Rafinski Corporation presented the request on behalf of the property owner, S&L Properties Angola LLC, and explained that the project would involve combining three parcels of property to create a one lot subdivision for the future franchise.
This vacated lot would border property owned by the Hockers, who run Angola Canvas Company, and property owned by Life Changing Church.
“We’ve got one whole lot and then a portion of two other existing lots that kind of wrap around this to make one whole,” Currier said. “We would use the existing access onto Wayne Street from the Hocker parcel.”
One issue that Currier still needs to resolve involves the future lot’s drainage easements and retention ponds, which are used to maintain stormwater and surface water flow.
Currently, the property has one north and one south retention pond, both of which cross the property lines with the Hockers and Life Changing Church. Because the ponds span two different properties, the city requires an agreement indicating who owns the ponds and who will maintain them.
Currier said that his company has already devised a mutually beneficial plan for the south pond.
“The southern portion as it continues now would be a retention drainage easement with the church going down into their large pond on the south of the building,” Currier said. “There were existing easements that already serve the church across their existing parcel, so we prepared easements to include those for their interests for the future.”
The north pond, however, is still being discussed. Barbara Hocker was present Monday night to voice her concerns that Currier’s plans might overstep boundaries.
“With the retention pond, I don’t know who is responsible for the dimensions of that,” Hocker said. “Because it was supposed to be these parameters, from the beginning that’s what I said, and now they’re encroaching on our property that’s over and beyond.”
City Engineer Amanda Cope explained that the city only regulates the amount of water to be contained. It is up to Currier and Hocker to come to an agreement about how the pond will do that.
“The city has an ordinance and basically it’s an equation that comes out with a community, a volume of water that needs to be detained in some manner. So our ordinance doesn’t state how it’s going to be detained, the shape of it, the location. Just the quantity,” Cope said. “So from the city, we have a number, but it would be Mikel and his firm that dictated the shape, location and things like that.”
Currier said that his company has offered the Hockers a variety of options concerning the pond’s layout. They have even proposed a solution where there would be no shared retention pond at all and Culver’s would instead use an equalization pipe connected to its south pond. This would allow the Hockers to construct their own retention pond.
“We have been working with Mrs. Hocker, trying to get an agreement so everyone’s on board,” Currier said. “We want to be a good neighbor just like everyone else.”
The commission approved Currier’s plat and development requests on the condition that all agreements must be worked out in-house with all parties involved, including the retention pond situation.
If agreements are not worked out, Currier will have to change the development plan and return to Plan Commission for new approval.
Hocker also expressed concerns that the shared access onto Wayne Street could create problems for the canvas shop’s clientele.
“We have a lot of traffic from March until September, October, sometimes even now,” Hocker said. “I don’t know how the stoplight is going to be worked on that. People are pulling boats. We also have trailers and big semis coming in there delivering our products.”
Cope said if needed, the city would contact the Indiana Department of Transportation to come and conduct a study and then propose a solution. A similar issue occurred when Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps went in at 101 Growth Parkway.
“That’s something that after it’s built and open we would monitor, and then if it seems to be an issue, we would contact INDOT,” Cope said.
Since the Culver’s entrance will be near a signalized intersection, it will be made evident by a four foot wide concrete median, as required by INDOT guidelines. This will allow cars to safely enter the vicinity and exit back out the way they came.
“Culver’s basically has two main thoroughfares to maneuver within the parking lot. They’re requiring that four foot median so all cars have to continue around and go through so there can’t be a traffic jam trying to turn into that first place,” Currier said. “Most deliveries are done with a full size, so a full size semi can make that circumference as well.”
Development for the franchise has also been influenced by INDOT due to an upcoming construction project. Eight foot sidewalks are planned to be made along the whole of North Wayne Street, starting in 2027, but it is not yet clear whether or not they will go in on the west or east side.
Sidewalks are a requirement for the development standards, but should Culver’s construct now and the sidewalk later ends up on its side of the road, then it would be required to reconstruct according to INDOT and city requirements.
As such, the city has advised Culver’s to construct sidewalks according to the future guidelines.
“We don’t know what side of North Wayne that will end up on, so we’re trying to help Culver’s out and not have them put in a sidewalk on their property and then we come in four years later and rip it out,” Cope said. “So the intent is that, if the sidewalk that we do as our project is on this side of road, then great, Culver’s wins. If it’s not, and it’s on the other side of the road, they still need to be responsible for the sidewalk per an ordinance. So it’s just kind of a waiting game on that, rather than build it with the chance of it being wasted money.”
Currier predicts that construction for the new franchise could begin as early as the end of the year, as long as he can finalize agreements concerning the retention ponds.
