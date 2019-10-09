Six people arrested
by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• John F. Bradley Jr., 49, of the 100 block of Lane 271 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Bryan W. Frost, 25, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Bram K. Hawley, 42, of the 300 block of Bater Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Shelter Drive on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kassandra M. Maggert, 31, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 100E, arrested at home on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• James P. Petersen, 33, of the 100 block of Henry Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Shelter Drive on felony charges of theft and possession of a syringe and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Chris Shackelford Jr., 31, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at home on a felony charge of dealing in marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.