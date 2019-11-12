ANGOLA — Steuben County’s KOA was presented with a President’s Award Monday at KOA’s annual international convention in Savannah, Georgia.
Kampgrounds of America surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience, said a news release. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.
Touted as the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, KOA was founded on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana.
The local campground is located west of Angola on Hogback Lake, across from Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible. This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable.”
KOA will be celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020.
KOA purchased its Hogback Lake campground in late 2018 from the Benson family, which started the facility and grew it considerably in the past decade.
