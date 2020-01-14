ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man admitted to robbing a gas station on North Wayne Street and is set to be sentenced in February.
Jared D. Starkey, 27, pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony theft of a motor vehicle Tuesday morning in Steuben Superior Court.
Other charges related to the Aug. 14 incident will be dismissed, said Steuben County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser.
Cash and cigarettes were stolen, say court documents. Starkey was carrying a loaded gun.
Sentencing is set for Monday, Feb. 10. Starkey is represented by public defender Robert Hardy.
Starkey's alleged accomplice, his 16-year-old nephew Devin Starkey of Fort Wayne, is set for a hearing earlier the same morning. A jury trial for Devin is on the Superior Court court calendar in April. He is charged with felony charges of armed robbery and robbery and misdemeanor theft.
Jared's plea agreement calls for 16 years served in the Indiana Department of Corrections on the robbery conviction and an additional, consecutive two years for the theft of the motor vehicle. The two years for the theft will be suspended to probation, according to court documents.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge William Fee may choose to accept or reject the plea bargain. If he rejects it, Jared's case will be returned to the court docket without prejudice. If Fee accepts it, he will sentence Jared according to the details outlined in the agreement. The hearing is set for 10 a.m.
