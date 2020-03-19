ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has a new executive director.
Jalaine Knisely-Hinman has been hired to fill the role. Her first official day is March 30, though she may be seen now around the facility learning the ropes from current shelter staff and shelter manager Kasey Champion.
“I am honored to be selected as the new director and look forward to working with everyone to achieve our goals. I am very excited to start working to take our shelter to the next level. I cannot thank the board enough for giving me this opportunity,” she said.
Her experience in management, including restaurant and human resources management, along with her love of and passion for animals made her well-suited for the leadership position within the shelter.
“The Board is thrilled to have Jalaine as our new executive director. We are confident she will be the perfect fit. She will work well with our staff to help promote our shelter mission. Be on the lookout for great things to come from your Community Humane Shelter,” said Board President Jackie Delagrange.
Knisely-Hinman is a graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management.
She spent eight years with Miller Poultry, Orland, with seven of those years spent as a professional recruiter at colleges, attending numerous public relations-type functions.
“Recruiting at colleges and job fairs has prepared me for the public interaction that this role requires,” she said. “Having been born and raised in Steuben County, I have established trusting relationships within the community and look forward to creating new ones.”
She is active with Steuben County 101 Lakes Kiwanis, having been a past-president and now president-elect. She is a former member of the Young Professionals Network of Steuben County and is a member of the Purdue Extension Board, serving as president for the 2015-16 term.
Knisely-Hinman also volunteers annually with the Steuben County Bit and Bridle 4-H Horse and Pony Club and regularly collaborates with Kiwanis members to run community service projects.
The shelter is located at 780 Shelter Lane, Angola. Adoptable animals can be seen online at chssteubencounty.org.
