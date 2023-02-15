Pictured are participants from the June 6, 2021 unveiling of the Sojourner Truth sculpture that is placed in front of the Steuben County Courthouse. Those pictured are, from left, descendants of Truth, Thomas Mcliechey and Burl Mcliechey of Battle Creek, Michigan, Truth reenactor Novella Nimmo, Cincinatti; and the Rev. Dr. LaVerne Hall, Seattle, whose stole is being wrapped around the statue for a photo. The ceremony drew an estimated 350 to the Public Square in downtown Angola. It is now part of two videos that have wrapped up the Women's Legacy program that helped fund the Angola project.