Six people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Taylor D. Christian, 21, of the 200 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Stephan N. Cohn, 28, of the 12000 block of C.R. 1250, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Mary J. Fluke, 60, homeless, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Fred J. Holst, 24, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
• Michael R. McDaniel, 27, of the 11000 block of Opel Drive, Jerome, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances and possession of paraphernalia.
• Misty S. Ramirez-Vargas, 40, of the 29000 block of Finley Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor sale of ephedrine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.