ANGOLA — Despite receiving a non-recommendation from the Angola Plan Commission, the Angola Common Council voted Monday to rezone a property from agriculture and single family residential R2 into a high density multiple family R5 district, with the condition that the rezoning only allow the development as presented by the developer, 1Synergy of Fort Wayne.
The plan commission heard information on the project in June and could not come to an agreement on a recommendation, so a non-recommendation was forwarded on to the council for its consideration.
State statute requires the commission to certify either a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation to go onto the Common Council.
The property is located east of Westview Drive onto Meyers and Koehlinger streets and developer Firas Abolgar of 1Synergy said it will be developed into a senior living community for those 55 and over.
Part of the acreage for the property is in city corporate limits and part is in the city extraterritorial jurisdiction on the east side of the city.
“We have identified a significant need for 55 and over housing,” Abolgar said Monday. “We are looking to develop a senior living community with no more than 40 units.”
He continued to describe the units as luxury apartment rentals, moderately priced and maintained by 1Synergy. There will be three buildings, each being a single-story high.
Councilman Jerry McDermid is also on the plan commission, but was unable to attend the June meeting when the rezoning request was made. However, Monday, McDermid said had he been present he would have voted in the affirmative as he feels all of the I’s have been dotted and T’s have been crossed.
Planning Director Vivian Likes said with approval, there will be additional hearings on the rezoning ordinance before the council as well as additional approvals by the plan commission, so there are still chances for the public to have their voices heard on the project.
The annexation of part of the property will have to take place as will platting and development plans before the plan commission. It will also be back to the council for the annexation process.
The commitment to make the site only able to be developed as a retirement community once rezoned R5, said Likes, would go along with that zoning should the property be sold.
That means even if Abolgar didn’t develop the property, someone else purchasing the property zoned as R5 would also only be able to develop the senior living community. There is no plan on Abolgar’s behalf to sell the property, he said. His plan is to develop the senior living community.
Regardless, the property will not be able to be developed as anything else that an R5 can have, including a high-rise apartment complex, as long as the zoning and commitment pass on all three readings from the council.
“If a buyer wanted to do say single family housing on it instead, they would have to start the rezoning process all over again,” Likes said.
The plan commission was against the rezoning in part because of what other developments are allowed in an R5 district.
Abolgar said the push to rezone to R5 came in part because of the number of proposed units connected to one another in the development. More than three to four units connected together required the R5 designation.
The next reading of the rezoning ordinance will be at the next Common Council meeting on July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.