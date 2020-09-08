ANGOLA — A melee at a Hamilton Lake home resulted in a felony arrest for one man and seven stitches in the back of the head for another.
Woodrow Wilson Combs, 37, of the 300 block of South State Street in Kendallville, was arrested in the 900 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake Saturday afternoon and charged with Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon. He allegedly hit a Hamilton Lake man in the back of the head with a short black club.
Combs was booked into Steuben County Jail without bail. The Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
Magistrate Randy Coffey set bail Tuesday afternoon at Comb’s initial hearing and ordered Combs have no contact whatsoever with the alleged victim while the case is pending. A pretrial conference was scheduled in Steuben Circuit Court.
Hamilton Assistant Police Chief Frank Baldwin and two Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon after a nearby resident reported Combs walking through the neighborhood with the bat and the alleged victim standing at his property line with a gun, say court documents. When Baldwin arrived, he found the victim holding the back of his bloody head. He was treated at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, according to court documents.
The incident allegedly started when Combs and a woman were arguing in a room of the victim’s house, where Combs was allegedly a guest. The homeowner demanded that the fighting end, say court documents. Combs allegedly barricaded the door with his body while the homeowner forcibly broke through it then retreated to the living room.
Combs followed the homeowner into the living room with the 20-inch black bat on a lanyard and hit him twice in the back of the head, say court documents. Combs then allegedly left the house followed by the victim, armed with an 1800s-era black powder gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.