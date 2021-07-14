The Cops Cycling for Survivors participants rode through Angola Wednesday afternoon after cycling all day from Bluffton. They arrived from Pleasant Lake, biking around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument before heading west to Trine University on Park Avenue. All along Thunder Drive, campers staying at the university for the Indiana State Police Youth Camp lined up to cheer on the cyclists and show their support for the fundraiser. Wednesday marked the third day of the ride’s 13 day journey. The bikers left Angola today, continuing on their next stretch to South Bend.
