Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Pedro Alvarez, 34, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tracy L. Black, 30, of the 7000 block of Wishingwell Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at Maumee Street and University Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Anthony I. Castillo, 40, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Carsonville, Michigan, arrested in the county on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
• Jafar Clemons, 47, of the 100 block of Chippewa Road, Pontiac, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
• Stephan N. Cohn, 29, of the 12000 block of C.R. 1250, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Farrah N. Goodall, 20, of the 200 block of Island Drive, Lowell, arrested at Park and Superior streets on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Landon J. Gould, 21, of the 400 block of North Third Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nathaniel J. Hull, 27, of the 400 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Dominic M. Jacovetti, 20, of the 7000 block of West C.R. 450N, Michigan City, arrested at Park and Superior streets on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 22, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 700 block of South Darling Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Emilino Lopez Gomez, 27, no address given, arrested at Cross and Randolph streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a license.
• Jeffery T. Miles, 33, of the 200 block of Lane 101 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Kelsea Musser, 27, of the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20, east of C.R. 200W, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nina M. Novak, 33, of the 100 block of Lane 120 Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 325W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chad A. Pepple, 43, of the 5000 block of Rebecca Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jon-Matthew R. Spaw, 19, of the 5000 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, arrested at Park and Superior streets on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Derek S. Straits, 32, of the 100 block of Section Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at Maumee and Darling streets on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Jessica A. Ubaldo, 18, of the 1000 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at C.R. 300N at S.R. 827 on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Chase R. Wicker, 19, of the 500 block of North Cross Street, arrested at Terrace Drive and U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
