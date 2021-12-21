FREMONT — Fremont residents, businesses and students came together this holiday season, raising more than $3,400 in monetary donations and dozens of pounds of nonperishable food and personal hygiene items for the Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Food Pantry at Fremont Community Church.
The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday food drive collected “close to $1,400 for the pantry along with food and personal care items,” said James Ross of Farmers State Bank and treasurer of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Dec. 13, Ross presented a check to David Foulk, a volunteer with the food pantry, for the amount raised during the two-week long citywide food drive. Items donated were also given to the pantry last week.
Last Friday, Fremont Middle School’s fifth- and sixth-grade student council members presented a check to Melissa Higbee, director of Fremont Youth and Community Outreach, for just over $2,000 from its 6th annual Fremont Middle School fifth- and sixth-grade student council fundraiser.
“We, the students and the teachers worked really hard,” said Fremont Middle School student council member Emma Blotter, a sixth-grader. “We hope this helps a lot of people.”
“It’s so exciting to see young students wanting to help the community,” added Fremont Middle School teacher, and fifth- and sixth-grade student council advisor, Sandy Brewbaker. “We have a great group of students and staff at Fremont Middle School and we have a great community of people in Fremont.”
Brewbaker said students raised $2,050, well above their goal of $1,801 during this year’s fundraiser which ran from Nov. 1 through Dec. 16.
“The entire middle school really pulled together to help make this the most successful fundraiser so far for the food pantry,” Brewbaker added. “Teachers sold candy in their rooms, some classes donated in order to have the highest donation go to the teacher who will receive a pie in the face, and staff members put together prize baskets that students could donate and have a chance of winning a prize.”
Established more than 20-years ago as a way to provide food for those in need throughout the Steuben County area, the food pantry distributes food as well as personal hygiene and toiletry items twice a month.
“Over the last couple of years, especially last year, we’ve experienced an increase in families seeking assistance,” said Higbee.
To help keep the Fremont pantry shelves stocked in the coming weeks, Higbee can use the donated funds to purchase food from Community Harvest at a cost of 19 cents per pound.
Higbee told the Fremont Middle School student council that the money raised will purchase 10,000 pounds of food.
“That’s a lot of food and a lot of people will be helped because of your generosity,” she said.
“As a school, it is our hope that this money will be used to help many people have a great Christmas and to help those in the days to come,” said Brewbaker. “Thank you to the Fremont Community Church pantry committee, you bless so many.”
Anyone in need of food or other available items can visit the pantry during its distribution times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first Wednesday and from 5-7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Fremont Community Church, located at 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont.
Higbee said the pantry is always seeking volunteers to help sort, bag, and distribute items. For more information on volunteering, assistance, or ways to donate throughout the year, contact the pantry at 495-4122.
