DeKalb Central schools are “working frantically” to provide end-of-year experiences that students missed out on last year due to COVID-19, Superintendent Steve Teders told the school board recently.
They are not alone. Districts throughout northeast Indiana are making plans for in-person events that either were canceled, delayed or modified last year as schools were closed due to the pandemic.
“… in-person prom, in-person graduation, field days, things that we were really not able to do last year, and we are really trying to make every effort to get the kids the opportunity that we know they deserve, they need, they crave, they want throughout the entire year that has been anything but normal,” Teders said.
Last year’s prom at Central Noble High School was rescheduled three times before it ultimately was canceled, said prom sponsor Vickie Knepper.
This year’s prom will take place May 1 in the Central Noble gymnasium, with measures in place due to COVID-19.
The grand march has been adapted to a drive-through format, so members of the community still can see prom-goers, Knepper explained. At 6:30 p.m., prom students will line the sidewalk of the school parking lot and community members will drive through the parking lot to view them. Students then will enter the school building, where they will enjoy a catered dinner followed by dancing. Students will have assigned seats for dinner, and seating charts will be maintained in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary, Knepper explained.
Other COVID-19 protocols, such as masks, sanitization stations and social distancing, also will be in place, she said. COVID-19 regulations limit the gym’s capacity to 250 people, and as of Thursday 112 tickets had been sold.
Similar measures have been adopted by other schools.
“Prom is going to be different from the years past,” said Garrett High School prom adviser Tabitha Bullock.
She said organizers are excited to be able to put on a May 1 prom for students and commended junior class officers Cassidy Kennedy, Mia Gullett, Noemi Vasquez and Rylee Fisher for their flexibility in adapting to COVID measures throughout the process.
Those attending Garrett’s prom must wear masks, and tables will be numbered. The grand march will be prior to prom in the Performing Arts Center.
“Looking at the grand march, the first big change will be our restricted seating. We decided to drastically lower the number of live guests to ensure social distancing. We will have hand sanitizer and masks available onsite. Masks will be mandatory. Since we are limiting seating, we will be offering a livestream of the event in order to ensure that anyone unable to attend in person can still enjoy the event,” Bullock said.
“The kids have to sign up for seats at specific tables — this will allow contact tracing if necessary. All our food at prom will be pre-packaged to reduce multiple kids touching the same items. We will have hand sanitizer all over the place and readily available. Masks will be required, even on the dance floor, and we have some available in the case that someone happens to forget theirs,” Bullock said.
“The ultimate goal is to keep our students and staff, and ultimately the community safe,” she added.
“Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD is thrilled to engage in many of our end-of-year activities. We have been intentional about putting parameters in place to ensure these activities can be done safely and responsibly. This includes field days, Riley Carnival, field trips, prom, after-prom, award programs, semi-formal, senior awards, and graduation,” said Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Graduation is planned for June 4 in the Bateman Gym. Weaver said more details about necessary protocols will be shared with families.
“We are planning to hold this safely and responsibly while providing our seniors with the proper send-off. We are very proud of them,” Weaver said.
“All of these end-of-year experiences are important to our children and as a district, it is critical we work together to hold them in a safe way and responsible way.”
When last year’s East Noble High School prom was canceled due to COVID-19, parents organized dance events outside of school for students later in the summer, with juniors and seniors participating in a grand march at the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex.
While East Noble High School will host a prom this year, the traditional grand march that usually kicks off the event will not take place.
According to a detailed description of the event’s format on the school’s website, prom will take place May 15 at East Noble Middle School.
“In past years, we have been able to kick off the evening with our traditional grand march. Unfortunately, with COVID capacity restrictions, seating is too limited, and we will not be able to offer it this year,” the school stated.
“We have hired a photographer to take photos of the couples and post them to social media for free. In addition, due to COVID and serving limitations, we will not be having a dinner at the prom and have adjusted the time of the dance to later in the evening to accommodate attendees who may want to go out for dinner beforehand.”
Those attending East Noble’s prom also must wear protective face coverings or masks at all times, except when they are dancing on the dance floor. No more than 350 tickets will be sold for the event, the school stated.
East Noble’s graduation is planned for June 6 in the high school auditorium.
“The current plan is for each senior to receive six tickets to the graduation ceremony (2 and under do not need a ticket). If we are allowed to increase our capacity in June, we will certainly do so. At this time, masks are required upon entering the high school. Graduate chairs will be socially distanced on the gym floor,” said Principal Kathy Longenbaugh
“Right now this plan is still fluid and will be more specific as we get closer to June as far as COVID protocols.”
Prom returns to Angola High School this year on May 1 after being hosted by parents last year at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum later in the summer, said Principal Travis Heavin.
The school also was able to host graduation last year, but later in the summer. This year, graduation is scheduled to take place June 6, probably at the football field, said Heavin.
“The one activity that we canceled last year that we will have this year is our senior awards night. … That will be held May 17,” said Heavin.
DeKalb High School also will host its senior awards night, which will take place May 3, said Principal Marcus Wagner.
Other end-of-year activities that were canceled last year will return to DeKalb, including the prom and grand march May 8, senior walk May 20, senior breakfast and graduation practice May 24 and in-person graduation June 6.
The grand march will take place at the school, with spectators limited to one person per student. The event also will be livestreamed. The prom will be held at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, with several activities planned, both inside and outside, to allow for social distancing, Wagner said. Masks will be required.
For graduation, DeKalb seniors will be seated 3 feet apart. If the county is in blue or yellow status for COVID spread, graduating students each will receive four tickets for spectators. In the event the county is in orange or red status, that will be reduced to two spectator tickets, Wagner said.
Prairie Heights High School will hold its prom May 1 at the Potawatomi Inn and graduation will take place May 28 at the football field. Hamilton High School’s prom was Saturday and graduation is scheduled for June 4. The West Noble Class of 2021 will have its senior prom on May 1 at Blue Barn Berry Farm and Event Venue in Syracuse. The prom is for seniors only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. All seniors are invited and may take one guest.
Central Noble High School is planning a graduation ceremony that will take place June 4 in the main gymnasium, said graduation adviser Kelly Behm. Masks will be required for attendance at the ceremony.
Behm said graduates will be seated 3 feet apart, facing the same direction on the gym floor. Guests of graduates will be seated together and socially distanced in the bleachers.
Behm said the original graduation ceremony proposal included four guests for each graduate. With the current COVID spread level, the number has been increased to six guests per graduate.
“If the county COVID level remains yellow or blue, the number of guests per graduate may be increased later in May to accommodate additional graduate guests,” Behm said.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed.
Eastside High School also will livestream its graduation ceremony for those unable to attend. Graduation will take place May 30 in the Eastside main gymnasium. Some limitations, including a mask requirement, will be in effect.
Masks also will be required at Eastside’s prom, which will take place May 8. Other special measures in place include a COVID screen and questionnaire at check-in, with the school nurse present, said prom adviser Jeff Weimer.
“We are going to have assigned seats at tables in the event contact tracing is necessary,” Weimer said.
Bottled drinks and packaged food must be eaten at guests’ assigned seats
“We usually crown juniors for prom king and queen. Since we missed last year’s prom though, we are going to have a double prom court, crowning a king and queen from the junior and senior class. Everything else will be pretty normal,” Weimer said.
