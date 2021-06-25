ANGOLA — Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts will serve as a host site for the world’s largest annual leadership event, the Global Leadership Summit, simulcast worldwide Thursday and Friday, Aug. 5-6.
A premier leadership event for more than a quarter-century, the Global Leadership Summit offers two days of rich, high-impact, inspiring sessions in person and online to hundreds of thousands of attendees in more than 120 countries and 60 languages each year.
Diverse faculty offer leadership insights with direct application and inspiration for those in all fields and stages of their careers. This year’s Global Leadership Summit lineup is scheduled to include:
• Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor, Life Church
• Shola Richards, founder and CEO, Go Together Global
• Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal
• Malcolm Gladwell, bestselling author and host of the Revisionist History podcast
• Dr. Francesca Gino, professor at the Harvard Business School
• Richard Montanez, former vice president of multicultural sales, PepsiCo North America
• Ibukun Awosika, chair, First Bank Nigeria Limited
Tickets can be purchased for as low as $169 if ordered before July 13 and are available at trine.link/GLS. For more information about the event, visit trine.link/21GLS.
Held in person at more than 500 host sites each year, the Global Leadership Summit is presented by the Global Leadership Network, a community of curious, growth-minded, change-driven people committed to developing leadership skills to maximize influence and ignite positive transformation.
