HAMILTON — Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee drew upon a wealth of knowledge to not only celebrate the dedication of the Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve, but he gave a bit of a history lesson along the way on a rainy Saturday morning that cleared in time for the ceremony.
"This is another way for Hamilton residents and guests to enjoy the outdoors. Naming the Fee-Howard Wetlands also creates interest in the area. It is a destination, along with Fish Creek Trail," Fee said. "We would like to honor and thank Charles G. Howard for his contribution to the town of Hamilton and county of Steuben for the enhancement of Fish Creek Trail with the addition of 7 acres known as Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve."
Longtime Hamilton Park Board member Brad Stevens said, the Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve is a way to honor Howard and John Fee, one as a key person who made Fish Creek Trail a possibility and the other to honor the first landowner of the property, who was one of Judge Fee's ancestors.
"I think it is a good thing for our community," Howard has said about his reason to sell his land to help with the Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve. "This has been my home all my life; it's my way of giving back and sharing with people who don't know about Hamilton's history, part of that heritage. I feel very pleased we have given people this opportunity."
Howard was given a big hip-hip hooray for his part in the project from the crowd that was fairly sizable — about 40 — considering the weather.
The project has resulted in a Steuben County-owned nature preserve and an addition to the Fish Creek Trail. The project was the culmination of a mitigation from the Army Corps of Engineers from a dredge at Terry Lake working with many partners headed up by Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert. Instead of paying a fine for unauthorized work that would have gone elsewhere, it was proposed that the money be spent on a project in the immediate Hamilton area.
This resulted in construction of a two-stage ditch and a wetland to help preserve the water quality of the pristine Fish Creek, which is the home of many protected and endangered mussels, including the white cat’s paw pearly mussel, which is only known to exist in Fish Creek.
Fee traced the history of the area to a Potawatomi village that was located north of Hamilton Lake near Otsego Center, which is now Otsego Township. Many trails criss-crossed the region, that are now roads, including such as Bellefontaine Road.
Fee said according to one anecdotal account, the area was a favorite hunting place for the Native Americans who came from the general direction of what is now C.R. 300E. Many Native American artifacts have been found there. A Native American cemetery was located on Homestead Road, where AZZ is now located. It is said, there were Native American ceremonial dances where the Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve is now located.
"To them the spirits of the dead were very real. They would build big bonfires and dance around them, throwing the choice meat of the buffalo and pigeon into the fires showing the dead were not forgotten," Fee said.
In March 1835 the land around Hamilton became available for settlement. John Fee and his wife, Mary, arrived from Ohio. At age of 25, he claimed 120 acres near Ball Lake. By the time he died 1873, Fee owned 1,400 acres in Steuben and DeKalb counties.
The Fees built the first house in the Otsego Center and it currently owned by Robert and Jean Howard at 7705 S. Homestead Road, Hamilton, directly across the road from Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve.
Dams were built on Hamilton Lake during 1836-1850 with the leadership of John Fee. At one point the mills gave Hamilton its first electricity. When electricity became available mills became obsolete.
After John Fee passed in 1873 the land remained in his family until April 1926. At that time the land now known as Fee-Howard Wetland Preservation was purchased by Harley Griffith. Charles G. Howard bought the land from the Griffith in April 1966, 40 years after the Fee family sold it. Charles is the grandson of Alta Fee Howard, who was John Fee's daughter.
Fish Creek Trail was made possible with land donated from Charles (Chuck) Howard in 2002. There is an easement for the Howards to access their fields for farming in the back of the wetlands. Later he sold property to the town for the development of the wetland project.
Steuben County Commissioner Ron Smith spoke on behalf of the county and Gilbert praised all of the public and private entities that collaborated to make the project happen.
“It’s a great story, all of the agencies pulling together,” said Stevens, who has worked on the project both as a member of Hamilton’s park board and a private citizen.
The partners on the project have been numerous. They have included the town of Hamilton, Steuben County government in many capacities, Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy and Blue Heron Ministries, as well as private contractors.
In addition to the nature preserve, the project adds about a third of a mile of nature trail to the Fish Creek Trail.
"I was honored to be invited to speak and I was very impressed by how many showed up on what promised to be a rainy morning, although sunshine broke through just as we got started," Fee said.
At the conclusion of his talk, Fee provided a quote from John Muir, the father of the country's national parks system:
"Everybody needs beauty, as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul."
And it was fitting, perhaps, that as the crowd started to disperse, a bald eagle could be seen soaring overhead.
