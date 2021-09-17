ANGOLA — Ridenour Acres is opening for the season today and is planning to have another season full of autumn fun.
There will be live music throughout the season and special nights for adults.
"As usual, we will have live music every day on the stage," owner Jake Ridenour said.
Today the corn maze that features many autumn amusements will have a special day for A Kid Again, which will provide an afternoon of fun for children with life-threatening conditions.
A Kid Again Indiana’s Ridenour Acres Adventure, will provide a time-out for northeast Indiana children with life-threatening conditions and their families for the second straight year. The families will be able to take advantage of all that Ridenour Acres has to offer, which will include the signature corn maze, games, zipline, corn cannon, music, face painting, hayrides, a pumpkin patch and more.
Today's event starts with check-in for families from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's adventure is part of A Kid Again Indiana’s mission of providing ongoing, cost-free adventures to children with life-threatening conditions and their families.
Ridenour will be donating admission for 77 children and 26 families for the event.
A Kid Again, which marked its 25th anniversary in 2020, has served more than 55,000 families across Ohio, Indiana, Central Carolinas, and Greater Philadelphia since its inception. The organization’s mission is to foster hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families. The organization provides them with consistent, cost-free, year-round therapeutic activities that create meaningful shared experiences and joy-filled memories. A Kid Again also provides support, peer-to-peer connections and other resources to help families cope with their challenges. For more information about A Kid Again, visit AKidAgain.org. More information about A Kid Again Indiana can be found at akidagain.org/chapter/indiana-chapter/.
Meanwhile, Ridenour Acres is planning a season full of fun.
In addition to the usual offerings, there will be three nighttime concerts this year.
On Sept. 25 the featured band is REKT. On Oct. 2, The Band Cheyenne will perform. And on Oct. 9 the concerts will close out with Chameleon.
On concert nights, the maze closes to families at 6 p.m. then reopens for adults only at 7 p.m. The concert nights stay open for adults until 11 p.m. Alcohol is catered by 6 Autumns.
Otherwise, Ridenour Acres is open on Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
New this year will be a short zip line "that is very safe and close to the ground," Ridenour said. The "corn pits" will also be back.
Ridenour Acres is located at 2935 E. C.R. 20N, east of Angola.
