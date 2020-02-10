Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, NISWMD office, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m. Executive committee, 5 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, LGRSD office, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
• Maumee River Basin Commission, Allen County Public Library, Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m. Board of finance, 6:40 p.m.
