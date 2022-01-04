Three people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Timothy D. Bennett, 49, of the 600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Indira R. Garcia, 26, of the 4300 block of Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kevin S. Lopez-Perez, 28, of the 8300 block of Hyattsville, Maryland, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 141 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
