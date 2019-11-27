ANGOLA — After an error set off the Steuben County emergency warning sirens a couple years back on a nice sunny day, Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown started working on ways to prevent that in the future.
Thanks to new technology approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and funded by the Steuben County Council, there’s a system in place that provides redundancy so there never should be a problem warning people of the county in the times of storms or other emergencies.
“The new system has three fail safes,” Brown said.
The three systems rely independently on a digital computer, cloud technology and toning, or dual-tone multi-frequency.
“If any of those systems fail we have another way to launch them,” Brown said.
One of the ways to launch — and this is a last resort — is 911 communications dispatchers actually throwing a switch.
Most of the time the sirens will be activated through the Emergency Alert System when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.
“That takes some of the relief off the dispatchers,” Brown said. When a storm hits, dispatchers are often busy taking calls from the public — people are urged to NOT call 911 during storms unless they have a true emergency — who want to know what’s going on. Plus, people are legitimately calling 911 with a variety of issues, like power lines down across roads, trees on buildings and the like, not to mention people who may have sustained injuries or worse.
Not only does having the NWS launch the system help dispatchers but it most likely will get the sirens activated about 30 seconds sooner, Brown said.
There are 33 emergency sirens in the county, of which seven are owned by the city of Angola and the remainder owned by Steuben County. Because of the way the system is set up, when one launches, they all launch.
All but five of the sirens are battery operated so they can operate independent of electricity in the event that power gets knocked out in a storm. Each of the sirens is tested twice a day, silently. At noon on the first Saturday of each month there’s a audible test of the system that last 30 seconds.
One thing people need to keep in mind is there are no longer any “all clear” sounding of the sirens, Brown said. If the sirens go off for a tornado, it means there’s a tornado. If the sirens go off again following that first activation, it means there is another tornado or tornadoes.
“If we launch the sirens for an actual tornado, there’s no cancellation,” Brown said.
Over the years, the county has added sirens in hopes of getting the most populated areas covered. The sirens cover about a mile radius from their location.
Brown would like to see more sirens put in place.
“Eventually I’d like to put in another five sirens over the next 10 years,” he said.
Even in this era of high-tech communications systems, Brown said tornado sirens are proven technology that when sounded, most people know what they mean.
