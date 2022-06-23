ANGOLA — A longtime Angola civil servant and onetime candidate for mayor has announced his intent to make a run for the mayor's office in 2023.
In a news release sent out by email Thursday night, Angola City Councilman David Martin has announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination next year.
Martin had announced his candidacy for mayor in 2018 then dropped out of the race before 2019 when Democratic Mayor Dick Hickman changed his mind and decided to run again after having said he would not seek fifth term. Hickman went on to handily win in 2019, defeating Angola Councilman Joe Hysong.
“I have spent more than 30 years serving the city in various government capacities, including the Angola city zoning board, Angola plan commission; founding member of the budget and services committee; board of works; council member and mayor pro tem," Martin said.
From this experience, Martin stressed he has the skills and ability to serve as Angola’s mayor.
“I have come to know the dedicated team of department managers and workers who keep Angola running smoothly," Martin said. “The job they do is key to maintaining the essentials for our residents like clean water, police and fire protection, sewer and garbage service, clean sidewalks and streets, and much more. I have the management skills to work with them as problems arise, but I also trust them to continue to do the outstanding job that we have come to enjoy.”
In addition to basic city services, Martin said he has been a strong conservative voice to keep local tax rates and cost of services to residents as low as possible.
“Going forward, there will be necessary expenditures to maintain our city’s infrastructure, including water and sewer systems, streets, etc.,” said Martin. “As a City Councilman, I have had extensive experience in managing the city’s budget. My knowledge of government accounting and funding will allow me to accomplish the improvements to keep Angola moving forward.”
Martin and his wife, Pat, were both born and raised in Angola and have raised their family in Angola.
Though others have been rumored to be seeking the Republican nomination, no one else has made any official announcements. No one has come forward on the Democratic side.
Filing for the 2023 primary opens in January.
Should Martin or another Republican win in 2023, it would be the first time since 1991 that a Republican has held the office.
Democrats Bill Selman then Hickman have held the office for eight straight election cycles after only one other Democrat had ever sat in the mayor's office in Angola's history.
Log In
