ANGOLA — Trine University’s Humanities Symposia will turn a dangerous page when Jeannette Goddard, associate professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication, presents Dangerous Stories: Banned Books Today on Feb. 22.
The presentation dives into what could be behind the spike in attempts to ban books, what stories are considered dangerous, and what might be at stake to ensure citizens have access to these stories.
Trine’s Humanities Symposia is held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, and is free and open to the public.
Talks begin at 3 p.m. and usually last around 30 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session, usually leading to a time of about one hour.
Wells Theater holds 75 seats, so guests are encouraged to arrive early if they have any seating preferences.
The Symposia will continue with presentations on March 15 by Michael Sutton, adjunct faculty in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, and on April 13 by Patrick Ridout, assistant director of information services.
Contact Melissa Mayus, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communications, at mayusm@trine.edu for more information about the Symposia.
