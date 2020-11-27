ANGOLA — There have been some changes at the Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square, and among those includes new ownership that happened earlier this fall.
Scott and Melissa Glaze have decided to step out of the movie business, but knew the theater would be in good hands with its new owners, Joe and Libby Hysong.
“Scott and Melissa reached out to us about wanting to get out of the movie business and said we were, so to speak, their short list,” said Joe. “They knew we were big into our downtown and don’t mind investing in our community. They knew we could build a strong team.”
The Hysongs are no stranger to operating businesses in downtown Angola, as they also own Libby’s, Bike and Soul and Monument Pizza Pub.
Over their years in business, Joe said the question of “what would you do if you’re not afraid” is always on their minds.
It’s a question they asked themselves again before purchasing the theater. Unafraid, they went for it and Joe said once the decision was made, Libby was the driving force behind everything.
“We have the childhood trifecta of pizza, bikes and movies now,” he said.
Libby said it wasn’t the easiest business decision they’ve made. They have already made a few changes and have goals for more to keep a family friendly atmosphere as well as a great movie destination in downtown Angola.
Their business with Bike and Soul in 2020 has boomed, and Joe said a year ago nobody would have ever dreamed about bikes doing so well. He is hopeful that 2021 with all of the planned movie releases will be that way for the movie industry as well.
They did not retain the liquor license for the theater, so while movie-goers can no longer enjoy an alcoholic beverage during their showing, that doesn’t mean there aren’t concessions available to still enjoy.
Alcohol can still be catered in for facilities rentals, if a family or group wants it for a party, said Libby. Food catering is also available for rentals.
Some of the additions that have already been made at the theater include a retail store carrying different specialty gifts, chocolates and gummy candies by Albanese as well as grab and go popcorn and other to-go concessions during regular business hours.
Custom gift baskets, including some for Christmas, are also being offered for sale.
“We always have new, creative ideas going,” Libby said. “We hope to evolve, change and grow.”
She said they hope to add more matinee show times and additional movie times and days for senior citizens.
“We also want to always have a children’s movie playing,” she said.
They also want to increase facilities rentals including the movie suite and the party room. Full-facility rentals are also available.
“We can get almost any movie someone wants, even on somewhat short notice,” said Libby.
The movie doesn’t have to be a current new release, either, so if someone wants a facility rental for a certain film, call and ask because it could be possible.
“People don’t realize some of the accessibility here,” Joe said. “We can live stream business meetings, too, if a business wants a different setting for their meeting.”
Leasing space for a church to have a service on Sunday is also an option, he said. All kinds of gatherings can be done and are welcome.
More information on the theater, including show times, is available online at thebrokaw.com.
