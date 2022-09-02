ANGOLA — Over the course of 11 years, Jake Ridenour and crew at Ridenour Acres have seen it all.
As they open for the 10th season — notice the difference in numbers? — things are looking pretty good at the corn maze, pumpkin patch and fall attraction east of Angola at 2935 E. C.R. 20N.
“Our corn turned out the best year we’ve ever had. Our pumpkins are not too bad. The weeds in our pumpkin patch are having their best year, also,” Ridenour said.
That’s a far cry from 2012 when Ridenour first hoped to open. They couldn’t do it due to one of the worst droughts on record in Steuben County.
“This season is our 10th season open to the public. Not many folks know, but we were ready to open in 2012 and had a horrible drought that kept the corn 3 feet tall and we decided to not open,” Ridenour said.
Over the years since opening in 2013, Ridenour Acres has played host to more than 50,000 guests. In addition, the facility always sends some of its profits to charitable causes.
Ridenour Acres has provided more than $25,000 to multiple organizations.
“This year on opening day we will be raising money for ‘The Farm Place,’ a foster home in LaGrange,” Ridenour said.
Ridenour Acres opens for the season on Sept. 17. It is open noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
This year’s maze theme is built around music at the farm.
There are also two concerts scheduled this season. On Sept 24 REKT will be returning to Ridenour Acres. On Oct. 1 Hubie Ashkraft will be making their Ridenour Acres debut.
Also returning this year will be the Crafts in the Country show on Sept. 24-25.
This craft and vendor sale hosted by Ridenour is held on the edge of the parking lot allowing for people to check out the vendors without paying admission to the maze.
There are still openings for vendors. Email whisperingwoodsco@gmail.com for more information.
For more information about Ridenour Acres, visit their website at ridenouracres.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.