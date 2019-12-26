WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn’t going anywhere due to impeachment.
Not immediately, and probably not ever, at least until the results of the 2020 election come in.
Yes, the president became only the third American leader to be impeached by the House of Representatives on party-line votes of 230-197 and 229-198 on Dec. 18. But the odds of him actually being removed from office are forecast at effectively zero, barring some new bombshell between now and when the Senate sits in trial.
Since impeachment isn’t a common occurrence in American politics, it’s OK if you’re not 100% on all of the details of how it works.
In this primer, we’ll quickly run down the ins and outs of how impeachment works, as well as take a look at the current situation:
In the House
“The House of Representatives shall chuse their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” — U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 2, Clause 5
“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” — U.S. Constitution, Article 2, Section 4
That’s the extent of what the Constitution says about the process of starting to impeach a president.
Like much of the Constitution, the founding document lays down the basics but does not dictate specific procedures to meet those requirements. That’s why every impeachment looks a little different, because it’s up to the House to decide how to operate.
The role the House plays is similar to the role the local county prosecutor plays in the criminal justice system. The House is in charge of gathering information and filing charges in the same way the prosecutor works with local law enforcement to bring about a case for theft, or drunk driving or drug offenses.
Back in 1998 during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, House Republicans — who held the majority at the time — opted to hire a special prosecutor to conduct a full investigation. Because of that, the House Judiciary Committee conducted no investigation of its own.
In Trump’s case, Democrats, who hold the majority in the House, opted to conduct investigations primarily through the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, calling witnesses and taking testimony first in closed-door sessions, then by releasing transcripts and holding open sessions with the public.
The topic at hand were allegations by Democrats that Trump to solicit favors from or strong-arm Ukranian officials into launching investigations that would be politically beneficial to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.
The process drew scrutiny from opposition Republicans, who argued they were being limited in their role in the investigation and that the president was being denied due process rights.
From that, Democrats drafted two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power regarding use of presidential power and a second for obstruction of Congress, due to the administrations refusal to provide witnesses or documents rightfully subpoenaed by the House.
After hours of floor debate, the House voted, passing both articles of impeachment. No Republicans voted for either article. Two Democrats voted no on the first and three voted no on the second. One Democrat voted “present” on both articles.
With that, Trump was officially impeached.
But being impeached is not the same as being removed.
In the Senate
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.
Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.” — U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 3, Clauses 6-7
Like the role of the House, the role of exactly how the Senate should operate as the trial body isn’t expressly laid out, although the expectation is that it will run similar to most criminal or civil trials conducted in America.
Right now, there’s been some hubbub in Congress that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted the approved articles of impeachment to the upper house. While sending them over immediately is standard practice, Democrats have been holding it back trying to use it as leverage to ensure certain rules will be in place during the Senate trial.
As majority Democrats in the House got to decide the process of impeachment, majority Republicans in the Senate get to drive the rules for the upcoming trial, so what you’re seeing on Capitol Hill is more politicking as the minority party makes hay about its role in the process.
Continuing the analogy of the House being like the local prosecutor who files charges, the Senate is essentially the jury in the case. All 100 Senators are tasked with presiding over a trial and then rendering their verdict on whether the impeached president should be removed from office.
The bar to remove a president from office is very high, requiring a two-thirds majority of votes from senators. With the current makeup of 100 senators, it takes 67 votes to remove the president from office.
Therefore, it’s possible for a president to impeached, but not removed. In fact, that’s been the case with both prior impeachment cases — both in 1868 when President Andrew Johnson survived removal by one vote and in 1999 when Clinton was acquitted by votes of 45-55 and 50-50.
The trial is expected to start in the Senate early in 2020, possibly in January. How long it will last and how it will be conducted are all yet to be determined.
Even with those details still to be worked out, for Trump, removal at this point looks effectively impossible.
The current makeup of the Senate is 53 Republicans to 45 Democrats and two Independents who caucus with Democrats.
Assuming all 47 Democrats and Independents vote to remove Trump from office, they would still need at least 20 Republicans senators to cross over and vote to remove the president.
Currently no Republican senator has come out in favor of removal, so to get 20 to defect at trial would appear extremely unlikely.
What happens then?
Assuming the president is acquitted by the Republican-led Senate after a trial, nothing much will change.
Like Johnson and Clinton, Trump will carry the moniker of having been impeached, but otherwise would remain in office.
Trump would continue to serve out the rest of his term and remain on the ballot for the 2020 election. If he wins in 2020, he’d continue into a second four-year term.
But one thing to keep in mind — beating an impeachment doesn’t grant any type of immunity from future impeachments.
Several Senate seats as well as every House seat will be up for vote in 2020, which could change the landscape of Congress. While impeachment was a loser issue for Republicans in 1998 — Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich had predicted the GOP to pick up 30-plus seats; they ended up losing four — only time will tell how the issue fares this time around.
If Democrats were to maintain control of the House and if Trump continues to serve for a second term, the House could potentially impeach the president a second time if they find cause in his conduct to try.
It’s unlikely, however, that even a second attempt would be successful if future impeachments remain as divided on party lines as this one.
There are 35 Senate seats up for election in 2020. Democrats and Independents have 35 seats not up for vote, which means to get a two-thirds majority they’d have to win 32 of 35 seats, another near-impossibility.
So if Americans want to change leadership in 2020 and beyond, they’ll most likely end up having to do it at the ballot box, not through congressional impeachment.
