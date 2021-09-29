Seven people arrested over past couple days
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tanner G. Goff, 19, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 850W, Midtown, arrested on East Maumee Street at John Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Chelsea A. Rubley, 31, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested in the 00 block of West 1st Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years and assisting a criminal.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, Orland, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Michael P. Stratton, 19, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior prior conviction.
• Jeffery S. Welch, 38, of the 700 block of South C.R. 460E, arrested in the 00 block of West 1st Street, Fremont, on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor domestic battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Jeffery E. Wolfe, 41, of the 900 block of Belfast Drive, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on charges of contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Alan D. Wyatt, 60, of the 3000 block of South Clinton Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.
